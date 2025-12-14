Giants' Losing Streak Slides to Eight in Ugly Loss to Commanders

No one is going to want to hear that the New York Giants battled hard in their 29-21 loss at home to the Washington Commanders or that the Giants outgained the Commanders 384 net yards to 340 or had five fewer accepted penalties (six) to the Commanders’ 11.

The fact of the matter is that as has been the case nearly every single week and in particular over what is now officially the longest losing streak that tied the Commanders’ eight-game skid before this week, is that the Giants are a mess from top to bottom. It's the same problems creeping up seemingly every week that have doomed a once-proud Giants franchise into a pile of rubble.

The Giants, favored in a game for the first time since Week 12 of the 2024 season but who haven’t won a game in which they were favored since their 21-point comeback over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 of the 2023 season, had 12 drives in this one.

Six of those drives saw them record four or less plays (the last such drive resulting in a garbage time touchdown).

The special teams? Eh, nothing special about two more missed field goals by Younghoe Koo of 52 and 51 yards or the 63-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jaylin Lane, which gave the Commanders a commanding 19-7 lead late in the second quarter.

Even rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, one of the few reasons to stay tuned into this mess of a season, contributed to the loss with an ill-advised ball intended for receiver Jalin Hyatt that was picked off by Mike Sainristil, which set up a 42-yard field goal by Jake Moody to make it 22-7.

About the only positives to come from this game was the breakout showing by outside linebacker Abdul Carter, who after receiving two benchings in a three-game span, finally got his act together and delivered his best game of his young career, an effort that saw him finish with seven tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The other positive for the Giants? New York still holds the first overall pick in the 2026 draft.

But for interim head coach Mike Kafka, who likely hoped to do enough to erase the “interim” label from his title but who has come up way short of that goal between the losing and, as was the case this week some head-scratching play-calling, it wasn’t nearly enough, the effort continuing to point toward sweeping changes on the horizon that are long overdue.

