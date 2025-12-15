Giants QB Jaxson Dart Bewildered Over Latest Concussion Check

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart knows deep down inside that the team and the league are only looking out for his long-term health when it comes to injuries, and in particular, head injuries.

But, having now made five trips to the medical tent for evaluation at the start, Dart can’t help but wonder if there is a “sensitivity” toward him.

“This definitely wasn't the first time that I've been surprised that I’ve had to come out,” he said of the two plays in the fourth quarter.

“But I was definitely surprised, just didn't feel like it was that big of a hit at all. Obviously, just the situation that we were in, too, first-and-goal on the two, that's a big thing that happens in the game. So, I was definitely surprised.”

Sadly for Dart, his recklessness as a runner, which was on full display earlier in the year but which he has tried to tone down since coupled with his words of bravado a couple weeks ago in which he defiantly defended his willingness to take risks have resulted in him earning extra scrutiny, much in the same way an offensive lineman who displays a pattern of holding earns a bull’s eye on his back.

Not that this makes Dart feel any better, even if it means, in this case, more and more people are looking out for his well-being.

“I'm not sure of the reason. I think that would just be something that hopefully can get communicated. I'm not really sure, to be honest, why that happened,” he said.

“I mean, you don't just see people getting taken out of the game like that. I definitely feel like there's a sensitivity for some reason.”

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is shown after the 29-21 loss to the Commanders, Sunday, December 14, 2025. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So what can he do to lessen that?

“Maybe just run the other way,” he said. “I have no idea. I'm not sure.”

Interim head coach Mike Kafka, who has praised Dart for his bravado, said that while they don’t plan to change much in terms of how they play the game, some schematic tweaks might help, adding that they don’t want to completely water down Dart’s aggressiveness.

“We have everyone's health in mind when we call plays, and we think about it. But it's one of his great strengths. And you saw it today in full color when he's out there scrambling and making huge plays with his feet,” Kafka said.

“He's an aggressive ball player. So, we're not going to take away his stinger on that aspect. But he knows–he's a smart football player, he knows when he needs to protect himself and when he needs to go and make a play. And I trust him to do that.”

