Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart Suffers Concussion in Week 10 Loss
Despite all of their limitations and injuries, the New York Giants managed to accrue more than 400 total yards against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. But the superb effort came at a big cost. Jaxson Dart, after impressing with both his arm and legs, exited the game with a concussion.
The rookie quarterback, who rushed for 66 yards on six carries, suffered his injury in the third quarter while running with the ball. He had the ball stripped from his grasp by Bears defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson, the fumble recovered by defensive back Nahshon Wright with 5:14 left in the period.
After the Bears converted the turnover into a 22-yard field goal by kicker Cairo Santos to make the score 17-10, Dart started to come back onto the field for the Giants' next drive, but was pulled back by team trainers, who noticed he was wobbly on his feet.
The quarterback then went into the blue medical tent for an evaluation before being escorted back to the locker room. Not long after, he was declared out with a concussion.
Meanwhile, Russell Wilson came in for Dart for the rest of the game. Wilson finished 3-of-7 for 45 yards (two sacks) and rushed two times for 12 yards as the Giants' defense was falling apart in protecting the team’s lead.
Dart was one of several Giants to get banged up in this latest loss. Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches suffered a toe injury. Safety Tyler Nubin was spotted going for X-rays after the game, and receiver Darius Slayton injured his hamstring, though he was able to return.
All eyes, though, will be on Dart, who enters the concussion protocol this week. The Giants host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and while Dart can clear the protocol by then, it’s too early to determine if he will.
If he is unable to play, the Giants will have an interesting decision to make about whether to start Jameis Winston, whose skill set more closely mirrors that of Dart, or continue to roll with Russell Wilson, who has been the backup quarterback since being demoted from the starting lineup after Week 3.
