Giants Quarterback Situation Up in the Air for Week 11
The unthinkable has happened for the New York Giants, as their rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has so many times before this week been sent to the blue medical tent for evaluation only to be cleared to return, had his luck run out in this week’s 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Dart was injured in the third quarter of the loss after his head slammed to the ground.
The rookie, who has made no secret of his disdain over any thought of him coming out of a game for any reason, was all set to go back out on the field after the Bears concluded what would be a scoring drive.
Instead, someone on the Giants sidelined questioned whether he was okay to continue and there was an intervention in which they had the kid undergo an evaluation.
Dart, as it turned out, has a concussion, and the Giants, who already have scores of problems on a team whose 2025 season is sinking faster than a lead balloon, now have another dilemma to resolve if Dart doesn’t clear the protocol in time for next week’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Since naming Dart the starting quarterback, the Giants have rolled with Russell Wilson as their backup.
But it should be noted that the team also added more designed runs into the offense once they flipped the switch from Wilson to Dart after Week 3, which means if they have to go with Wilson for however long Dart may be out, they won’t be able to run the same offense that has otherwise been working for them.
So would Giants head coach Brian Daboll consider flipping the order of his backup quarterbacks and moving Jameis Winston, whose skillset more closely mirrors what Dart does well, over Wilson?
“We'll see,” Daboll said. “Right now, we just had a tough one here. I'll take a look at everything.”
Even if Dart should clear the protocol in time for next weekend, his brazen style of play is not in his or the team’s best interest.
“I’m concerned for the kid,” Daboll said when asked if Dart’s style of play was sustainable given all the hits he takes. “I just say it's unfortunate he got hurt.”
