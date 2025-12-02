Giants Sink to New Low in Embarrassing 33-15 Loss to Patriots

The New York Giants enter their bye as losers of their seventh straight after falling to the red-hot New England Patriots 33-15 on Monday Night Football. The loss brought the Giants' season total to 11 losses.

Unlike the prior defeats in recent weeks, the Giants, who spotted the Patriots a 17-0 first-quarter lead thanks to a series of special-teams miscues, trailed the entire game as they were at the mercy of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and New England's physical defense. New England averaged 6.3 yards per play while totaling 395 yards of offense.

Maye shredded the Giants' secondary to the tune of 281 yards passing and two touchdowns on 24 of 31 passing. Seven pass catchers from New England collected at least three receptions, with third-year receiver Kayshon Boutte and rookie wideout Kyle Williams collecting the team's two receiving touchdowns.

New England's backfield of Treyveon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson combined for 107 rushing yards on 23 touches. Still, neither was truly needed as New England leaned on its aerial attack to take out New York's defense.

Offensively for the Giants, rookie Jaxson Dart made his return after a two-game absence from concussion protocol and received a couple of jarring hits that made Giants fans hold their breath. Through the air, Dart passed for just 139 yards on 17 of 24 completions but did throw a touchdown toss to cut into New England's 17-0 start.

However, Dart was sacked twice and rushed only four times for 20 yards, as his dual-threat ability was neutralized by New England's offense and potentially by Dart himself, as a means of personal health and safety.

The Giants' offense did have another successful game on the ground as a team, with Devin Singletary rushing for a team-high 68 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. The journeyman back carried most of the team's rushing load in the final quarter after Tyrone Tracy went out with a leg injury.

Defensively, Abdul Carter, Zaire Barnes, and Dane Belton each registered sacks on Drake Maye, while Belton and Paulson Adebo each recorded pass breakups. Brian Burns finished the game for New York without a sack for the second consecutive week, but did collect a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

Abdul Carter was benched during the game's opening series by Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka, a coaching decision. It was the second time this season Carter had been benched; the first came during the team's Week 11 loss to the Green Bay Packers for missing the walkthrough that week.

Carter responded by collecting his first NFL sack of the season in an otherwise disappointing rookie season for the Giants' first-round selection.

The Giants enter their Week 14 bye with the threat of finishing with the same number of wins as their 3-14 squad from a season ago. They'll have the chance of avoiding such a fate with three of its remaining four matchups going against teams with three or fewer wins on the season.

