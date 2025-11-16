Giants vs. Packers: Who’s Out For Week 11 Contest
For the second week in a row, the New York Giants' inactive list is mostly injury-driven, as the following players who were declared out on Friday won’t be active:
- QB Jaxson Dart (concussion)
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
- WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
- OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder)
The following Giants, who were listed as “doubtful,” are also inactive:
- S Tyler Nubin (neck)
- DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe)
Offensive lineman James Hudson III is the Giants’ lone healthy scratch
The Giants placed OL Evan Neal (hamstring), who was one of the five declared out on Friday, on injured reserve by yesterday’s 4:00 p.m. deadline.
Neal’s landing on IR obviously means the end of his disappointing Giants career, as he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
As for the Packers, the two players who were declared out, WR Malik Heath (coach’s decision) and CB Nate Hobbs (knee), are inactive, as is kicker Brandon McManus (right quad), who was listed as doubtful.
The rest of their inactive players are receiver Malik Heath and offensive lineman Donovan Jennings.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.