Giants Country

Giants vs. Packers: Who’s Out For Week 11 Contest

Here's who is out for both teams.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is among the Giants inactive players this week.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is among the Giants inactive players this week. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

For the second week in a row, the New York Giants' inactive list is mostly injury-driven, as the following players who were declared out on Friday won’t be active:

  • QB Jaxson Dart (concussion)
  • DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
  • WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
  • OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder)

The following Giants, who were listed as “doubtful,” are also inactive:

  • S Tyler Nubin (neck)
  • DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe)

Offensive lineman James Hudson III is the Giants’ lone healthy scratch

The Giants placed OL Evan Neal (hamstring), who was one of the five declared out on Friday, on injured reserve by yesterday’s 4:00 p.m. deadline. 

Neal’s landing on IR obviously means the end of his disappointing Giants career, as he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.  

As for the Packers, the two players who were declared out, WR Malik Heath (coach’s decision) and CB Nate Hobbs (knee), are inactive, as is kicker Brandon McManus (right quad), who was listed as doubtful.

The rest of their inactive players are receiver Malik Heath and offensive lineman Donovan Jennings.

SIGN UP. NYGOSI Newsletter Link. Get OnSI’s Free New York Giants Newsletter. dark

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Game Day