Prioritizing 5 Most Pressing NY Giants' Offseason Needs

As the New York Giants begin to remix this team and reshape it into the mold of what new head coach John Harbaugh wants, it’s important to understand the team's needs based on who the coaching staff is now, not on what the expectations were before the new regime took over.

The offseason is still relatively young, yet many people have weighed in on what they believe the Giants need to do to become a playoff team. Everyone agrees that the roster needs upgrading. There is, however, some dissension about which pieces need to be upgraded most.

Based on what we’ve seen, and with a little input from Big Blue Nation, let’s rank the Giants’ biggest offseason needs from five (least important, but something they should defiitely consider) to one (must do) ahead of the 2026 offseason roster building process.

5. Make the kicker a weapon again.

For years, the Giants settled for field goals from Graham Gano because the offense couldn't score touchdowns. Ironically enough, over the past couple of years, as the scoring offense has improved, the kicking has diminished.

Gano grew old before our eyes and could not stay healthy, which led to a revolving door of kickers coming in and doing a terrible job of replacing him. That has cost the Giants numerous points and several games that they would have won if they had competent, consistent kicking.

New York Giants place kicker Ben Sauls | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yes, the emergence of Ben Sauls down the stretch gives the Giants hope that the 24-year-old can be the answer as a kicker, as he was 8-for-8 on field goal attempts and 7-for-7 on extra points, but the concerning part is that his career-long was only 45 yards.

We don’t know if he has that elite-level leg and deep-accuracy that would turn him into a weapon. There is no reason not to bring in other legitimate options and have an all-out competition through camp.

4. Get more receiving weapons for Jaxson Dart.

Yes, Malik Nabers will be back in 2026, but we can’t pretend to know how effective he will be until we see it.

There are several uncertainties facing this team’s receiving corps, the biggest of which is whether the team will re-sign Wan’Dale Robinson.

If you believe many of the prognosticators, he will command something in the range of $18 million per year on the open market, a number the Giants might not be able to accommodate.

There is no guarantee that tight end Theo Johnson takes the next step as a pass-receiving tight end. He may just be what we already believe he is. Darius Slayton did not have a great 2025. Now in a new system, will he be able to rebound in 2026?

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It all underscores the team's need for a legitimate X receiver to pair with Malik Nabers. They need a bigger-bodied player who can do a lot of the dirty work in the short and intermediate areas, while also having the ability to take the top off the defense.

Since they don’t have anyone on their roster that fills that role, that could be a major target for this team in either free agency or, most likely, in the draft.

3. Improve the starters and solidify the depth on the offensive line.

The Giants offensive line unit finished 10th last year, which was a monumental improvement, but this offseason it faces many question marks.

New York Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and right guard Greg Van Roten are both free agents. Van Roten has been okay, but not a world-beater at right guard. Eluemunor has been good, but his price tag might be something that the Giants are not willing to pay.

They drafted Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow in 2025 to be the heir apparent somewhere. The question becomes whether he moves in to guard or stays out at tackle, where he played throughout his rookie season.

In addition, there are questions about the center position and whether or not John Michael Schmitz is the answer there. Ravens free agent center Tyler Linderbaum has been rumored as a potential target following his former head coach to the Big Apple.

At left guard, the team could save a good chunk of money if they decide to part ways with Jon Runyan Jr., and it could even approach Andrew Thomas about restructuring his deal.

2. Return the linebacking corps to the level of championship Giants defenses.

Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke has been the hot name throughout the early offseason. He’s been a good linebacker for the Giants, but many believe that his production has declined over the past couple of seasons.

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke | David Banks-Imagn Images

A big savings in salary cap awaits the team if they cut him, which could lead to a massive chasm in the middle of the defense (especially when you consider Okereke looked like he was out there by himself most of the season).

Micah McFadden returns from a Week 1 season-ending injury, but also enters free agency. The team will need to decide whether he is healthy enough, whether he can fit into the new scheme, and whether they want to pay him whatever he is asking for as a free agent.

This is an area the Giants can guarantee they will address in free agency and through the draft. They need a couple of guys who can run sideline to sideline, as well as be thumpers in the middle.

1. Revamp the entire secondary.

The first thing Harbaugh did to address this issue was to bring in Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who had worked with him in Baltimore.

His emphasis on defensive back play—specifically, bringing out the best in players who many people may not believe “have it”—will need to be done in this secondary.

Revamping the secondary doesn’t mean replacing everyone back there; it means putting people in positions where they can play their best.

The first domino to fall will likely be whether or not they bring back Cor’Dale Flott, who is scheduled to be a free agent. Flott emerged in 2025 as a bright spot after two injury-plagued seasons following his promising rookie campaign.

Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

He has played both in the slot and on the outside, giving him positional versatility. This will go a long way toward deciding whether we will see a second contract for another of General Manager Joe Schoen’s draft picks.

The next domino to fall will be deciding if Deontae Banks is damaged goods or whether his immense athleticism and talent are worth salvaging under a new defensive coordinator who specializes in working with defensive backs.

It doesn't mean this team will not attack defensive backs in free agency as they did in 2025, or that they won’t draft another defensive back.

However, they have invested a significant amount of money in free agency and the draft at the safety position, with mixed results so far.