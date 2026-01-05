Giants Week 18 Report Card: A Strong Finish

The told the world that they didn’t care about draft status and that winning games was far more important than winning the first overall pick in the 2026 draft.

We suppose a consolation is that the Giants will be picking fifth in the draft order, though the chance of them trading down with a quarterback-needy team that has assets to burn (the Jets) is no longer on the table.

But this week’s 34-17 win over the hated Dallas Cowboys, which the team dedicated to co-owner John Mara, who is battling cancer, is a special one for these Giants and not because it marked their first two-game winning streak since 2023, when they won three in a row.

“Obviously, this is the last time this group can go out on the field together,” said quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“We wanted to make the most of it; we just wanted to make the most of our opportunities together, and I’m just proud of the guys that we were able to stay together this week and put together a good plan and then be out there on the field and compete at a high level.

“It's a way better feeling to win a game like this for sure.”

The win won’t save the coaching staff, many, if not all of whom will be gone in a matter of weeks, but it will at least give the players and staff something to smile about in knowing that they delivered for cancer-stricken John Mara and for each other.

Now onto the grades.

Offense: A-

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dart had his fourth-best yardage showing this season, and had a gorgeous backhand flip to tight end Daniel Bellinger for a 29-yard touchdown. New York was 57.1% on third-down conversions and easily outgained the Cowboys 380 yards to 286.

Tyrone Tracy Jr recorded his first 100-yard rushing game of the year and hit 1,000 scrimmage yards with his showing. The lone blemish was his lost fumble, though to be fair, he did a much better job with ball security this year.

Gunner Olszewski, playing for the IRed Wan’Dale Robinson, recorded his first 100-yard receiving game as well.

Defense: B+

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bobby Okereke came up with a pair of clutch takeaways that the Giants converted to 10 points. Cornerback Rico Payton broke up a pass intended for George Pickens on fourth down. Dane Belton led the defense with 11 tackles, playing in place of Jevon Holland.

No sacks on the day and just one quarterback hit. Also, the run defense struggled again, giving up nearly 5.0 yards per rushing attempt, including two runs of 27 and 23 yards to Jayden Blue and Joe Milton.

Special Teams: B

Art Green had himself a game, starting things off by downing a Jamie Gillan point inside the Cowboys' 5-yard line and stopping KaVontae Turpin from hitting payday on what ended up being an 84-yard kickoff return off a line drive kickoff by Gillan.

Otherwise, special teams were solid. Ben Sauls hit all four of his field goals, including a 45-yarder. Deonte Banks has definitely found his calling as a kickoff return specialist, having returned one 37 yards. Take away that Turpin return, and it was a solid showing.

Coaching: A

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Mike Kafka looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Good job all around by Mike Kafka, who wasn’t afraid to throw in some razzle-dazzle into this one, such as Devin Singletary’s pass to Darius Slayton on the 2-point conversion and Gunner Olszewski's attempted pass to tight end Chris Manhertz that he short hopped.

The defense settled in nicely under Charlie Bullen, recording its third straight game allowing 17 points or less.

Moreover, there were no blown fourth-quarter leads, and whatever Bullen drew up made a difference for guys like Bobby Okereke, Abdul Carter, and Dexter Lawrence down the stretch.

