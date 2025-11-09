How to Watch NY Giants at Chicago Bears Week 10 Game
The New York Giants' 2025 season rolls on to Week 10, and the franchise is once again sitting at a dire crossroads with a 2-7 record and a feeling of irrelevancy before the NFL calendar even hits Thanksgiving.
After another humiliating home loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, when the team was trampled by the visitors' previously mediocre rushing attack, it feels like another wave of change could be coming to the organization's ranks in the impending offseason.
On the other hand, it doesn't seem like any of that will happen over the next several weeks, as there are still eight games left in the current campaign. The Giants definitely want to find out what they might have on their roster that they can carry over to the next season, no matter who is in charge of leading the group.
Suppose there is one player who has brought a rare sense of certainty to that roster. In that case, it's been rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart who has given the Giants and their fanbase a sense of long-awaited hope that they have finally found the franchise signal caller of the future.
Dart may be getting tested by all the early losses, but he has flashed his dual-threat talents and made the offense look somewhat respectable again.
Dart has made it clear on numerous occasions that he isn't going to let the Giants' early struggles flatline his professional debut and progression as a newfound gunslinger at the highest level. He expects to go out there and win every Sunday and will expect his teammates to fight to the same capacity no matter what week it is or what the team's dismal record might say.
As that fight to prove who the Giants can be with Dart as their heralded answer under center continues, the club takes that journey back on the road to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears, who have been one of the league's most recent franchises to welcome a resurgence after years of woeful football.
Under the direction of first-year head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears have ascended to a 5-3 start behind the new strength of their high-volume offense, which can dominate on both sides of the ball. Johnson brought a strong offensive profile from his days as the offensive coordinator in Detroit, and the proof is in Chicago's rise to one of the since his arrival.
Just as much as the Bears can rack up offensive production, they can also give it right back to the opposition via their lackluster defense, whose metrics have closely mirrored the Giants in the first ten weeks of the season. It sets up an interesting matchup for Big Blue, where their offense could put forth one of its best outings and light up the scoreboard if they show up and protect the football.
To be fair, the Giants' offense has not been terrible in their past few games, scoring at least 24 points in three of the last four contests and doing a solid job at protecting the pigskin with only one turnover in that span.
Instead, the bigger issue has been their defensive counterparts, who have struggled to slow down the bulldozing they have taken on the ground and a strong aerial attack over the middle, with a banged-up secondary. The Giants will be getting some pieces back, but they might need their group to brush off these woeful trends and buckle down if they want to find the difference in this matchup.
If the Giants can put together a complete game for 60 minutes by pairing a consistent offense with renewed vigor in the trenches from their defensive front, they could slow down a fiery-hot Bears team that has found its own confidence and has its eyes fixed on pursuing a playoff berth in the NFC.
That is unfortunately not the focus for the Giants at this stage of the campaign, but they still have time to prove a lot before the offseason arrives, and serious changes could hinge on their second-half performance, which could yield some wins based on their leftover slate.
Chicago is their next opportunity to right the ship and calm the noise for just a week, with a positive showing and a victory against a Bears team that can be had. Otherwise, the shouts for change will only get louder as the fanbase grows more exhausted with a regime that has only gone backwards since a promising start four seasons ago.
How to Watch/Listen
- Who: New York Giants (2-7) vs Chicago Bears (5-3)
- What: First meeting since Oct. 2nd, 2022 between the two teams, Giants won 20-12
- When: Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
- TV: FOX - Joe Davis, Play-by-Play. Greg Olsen, Analyst. Pam Oliver, Sideline
- Radio: WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline
- Referee: Adrian Hill
Series History
This week's matchup marks the 64th all-time meeting between the Giants and Bears, dating back to the 1925 season when both organizations were among the original teams in the NFL.
That includes the eight postseason games they faced each other, with the most recent playoff game in the 1990 season, when the Giants beat the Bears, 31-3, in the NFC Divisional round.
In the entire historic series, Chicago holds a 36-25-2 advantage over New York and has won three of the last four matchups since the 2019 season.
The Giants took the last meeting in 2022, as part of their nine-win campaign in the first year of Brian Daboll's head-coaching era.
Latest Odds (via FanDuel)
- Spread: Giants +4.5, Bears -4.5
- MoneyLine: Giants +188, Bears -225
- Over/Under: O/U 46.5 points
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
