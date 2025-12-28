NY Giants at Las Vegas Raiders — Scoring Updates, Highlight Reels & Reactions

So here we are yet again, New York Giants fans.

We’re nearly at the end of a long and disappointing season in which the Giants, at best, could finish with one more win than last year’s three-win total and, at worst, could finish with one fewer win if they lose out.

Giants fans are hoping for the latter scenario to play out, as for the Giants to lose to the Las Vegas Raiders this week, that would ensure New York locks up the No. 1 overall draft pick for 2026, a pick that, if they do indeed secure it, could end up being a game-changer for the Giants.

Why? Simply put if the Giants believe that Jaxson Dart is their franchise quarterback–and this current regime seems to believe that to be the case–the Giants should be able to swing a trade with a quarterback needy team such as, oh maybe the Jets, the ensuing haul of picks such a deal would bring going a long way to ease the disappointment of a a season that one might argue was doomed thanks to the coaching.

Imagine this: trading the first overall pick to the Jets for both of Gang Green’s first-rounders and a pair of second-rounders (one this year and one next year, since the Jets are unlikely to give up both of their second-rounders in this year’s draft).

If such a scenario were to happen, assuming the draft order doesn’t change, the Giants would have three picks in the top 100, including Nos. 4, 18 (the Colts’ first-round pick), and No. 47 (Dallas’s second-round pick). The Jets are likely to retain their own second-round pick, which stands at No. 35.

Wouldn’t that be sweet?

To the fan base, it would. To the players, however, they’re focused on winning the game, despite not having key starters like left tackle Andrew Thomas, center John Michael Schmitz, safety Tyler Nubin, and tight end Theo Johnson.

“I really don't think we talk about that part too much about the draft positioning and wanting a certain pick or anything like that,” said receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who is 99 yards away from his first 1,000-yard campaign.

“I think we just want to go out there and play our best football and go out there and get a win.”

Robinson disagreed that such a quest is challenging, given the growing number of injuries and the dwindling aura surrounding the Giants’ doomed 2025 season.

“I think no matter what week it is, you're always trying to go out there and get a win,” he said.

“We work really hard during the week to go out there and try to put our best performance out there, and definitely not going to think about going out there and trying to lose or anything like that.”

But should the Giants lose the game, unlike in past weeks when the fan base was left angry, there is bound to be a little rejoicing over what’s to come in April.

First Quarter

9:52: Raiders challenge the spot, but the call is upheld. Ruling on the field stands. Fourth down.

The #Raiders have forced 10 opening drive punts this season, the most in the NFL. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 28, 2025

⏹RAIDERS INJURY UPDATE: Guard Dylan Parham (illness) is questionable.

11:20: Another false start for Eluemunor.

12:10: Dart sacked for a 14-yard loss. This drive is going the wrong way.

13:01: That's Jermaine Eluemunor's third false start in as many weeks and his eighth one this season. He leads the team in penalties this season.

Pregame

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raiders won the toss and deferred. Game on!

The Giants will clinch the #1 pick TODAY if they lose to the Raiders in the 2025 Mega Tank Bowl https://t.co/MjsIfZC3x9 — Doug Analytics (@Doug_Analytics) December 28, 2025

Dart warmin' up pic.twitter.com/ouPP7cMgx6 — New York Giants (@Giants) December 28, 2025

GIANTS INACTIVES

WR Jalin Hyatt

RB Dante Miller

CB Cor'Dale Flott

OLB Caleb Murphy

TE Theo Johnson

DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr.

QB Russell Wilson (3rd QB)

RAIDERS INACTIVES

WR Phillip Dorsett

S Terrell Edmunds

RB Raheem Mostert

RB Chris Collier

DT Brodric Martin

WR Jack Bech

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Giants , should they indeed end up with the No. 1 overall pick, aren't necessarily an automatic to trade it away. Rapoport reported that the Giants will look at everything regarding their roster, including quarterback Jaxson Dart.

⏹ THE RACE FOR NO. 1: The Giants must lose their last two games if they are to lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft, as there is a scenario in which if they lose to the Raiders but beat Dallas, they could still lose out on the No. 1 overall pick.

⏹ STAT NOTE (via NFL+): The Giants and Raiders enter this game as the only two teams with two or fewer wins in 2025, with the loser of the game having the edge to receive the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. This is just the 3rd game in NFL history between two teams that are 11+ games under .500, with the last coming between the 2-13 Buccaneers and 1-14 Colts in Week 17, 1991.

⏹ STAT NOTE (via NFL+): Jaxson Dart has scrambled on 18.2% of his dropbacks this season, the sixth-highest rate in the NFL, including a league-high 10.3% scramble run rate. Dart has averaged 7.7 yards per scramble run, the eighth-most among quarterbacks with 20+ scramble runs this season.

He has also generated a 71.4% success rate this season, the second-highest mark among the same group of quarterbacks, trailing only Caleb Williams (75.6%). The Raiders have allowed just 4.9 yards per scramble rush this season (fewest), while allowing the second-lowest first down conversion rate (26.7% and explosive run rates (10.0%) this season.

Statistical/Milestone Notes

WR Wan’Dale Robinson has 81 receptions and new single-season career highs in receiving yards (901) and receiving touchdowns (4). He is the third player in franchise history to record 80+ receptions in back-to-back seasons.

In 10 starts, QB Jaxson Dart has recorded 1,835 passing yards, 407 rushing yards and 20 offensive touchdowns. Among Giants rookie quarterbacks all-time, Dart ranks first in rushing yards, third in passing yards and third in offensive touchdowns.

Since Week 11, RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is averaging 95.4 scrimmage yards per game, the 8th-most among NFL running backs. In 30 games as a Giant, Tracy has totaled 1,935 yards from scrimmage, the 6thmost by a Giants running back since 1970.

ILB Bobby Okereke owns 130 tackles this season, the 10th-most in the NFL and tied for the 8th-most by a Giant since 1994. Since entering the league in 2019, Okereke has produced the ninth-most tackles (781) in that span.

