NY Giants- Green Bay Packers Week 11 Referee Scouting Report
After drawing a season-low five penalties against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9, the New York Giants (2-8) returned to their undisciplined ways in last Sunday's brutal 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears, committing 10 penalties for 69 yards with referee Adrian Hill's crew on duty.
Luckily, Big Blue will see one of the more flag-resistant officials when it squares off against the visiting Green Bay Packers (5-3-1) on Sunday afternoon. Scott Novak, who has served in the league since 2014, will be the referee for this NFC battle, according to Football Zebras.
He leads a crew composed of umpire Mike Morton, down judge Brian Sakowski, line judge Mark Stewart, field judge Terry Brown, side judge Don Willard, back judge Tony Josselyn, replay official Matt Sumstine, and replay assistant Brian Davies.
They have charged teams with a total count of 108 penalties for 807 yards through nine games, which is the fifth-fewest among crews, per NFL Penalties.com.
Novak and company are strictest on offensive holding, throwing 22 flags for a loss of 204 yards. The Giants have only been slapped with eight penalties in that department.
What is most concerning to New York is that home teams have accumulated 220+ yards more than away teams under Novak's watch this season. The Giants already don’t stack up against the Packers, so they might be unlikely to survive a huge disparity in penalty yardage.
Will the NY Giants look more organized under new leadership?
Following its sloppy showing in Chicago, Big Blue has now racked up 79 penalties for 652 yards, both of which are third-most in the NFL.
Infractions continue to cost the Giants dearly and are part of the reason they are currently suffering through a four-game losing streak.
Brian Daboll could not solve the problem, and he is now no longer tasked with running the show. Interim head coach Mike Kafka must focus on limiting penalties moving forward.
It is too late to salvage the 2025 campaign, but New York must shake this bad habit before next season.
Moreover, Kafka can impress both Giants brass and prospective suitors by overseeing a more disciplined squad. This interim stint is essentially an audition, so the stakes are higher for him personally.
Kafka needs New York to stay on Novak's good side. The team saw the veteran official's crew twice last season.
The Giants were hit with only five penalties for 20 yards in a narrow Week 2 loss versus the Washington Commanders, but those numbers more than doubled and tripled, respectively, in a Week 8 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Although officials can be unpredictable, New York is hoping to see the more lenient Scott Novak at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.
