Referee Scouting Report for Giants-Patriots MNF Clash

Eight-year NFL referee Shawn Smith and his crew will be on duty for the New York Giants ' Monday Night Football showdown with the New England Patriots. With an interim coaching duo leading the way, the hope is that Big Blue can tighten up.

When trying to make sense of the Giants' 2-10 record, many fans point to play-calling, defensive lapses, special teams issues , injuries, or a lack of depth, but penalties are undeniably one of the biggest reasons the team is already eliminated from playoff contention.

The Giants have accumulated 788 penalty yards, according to NFLPenalties.com, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

They have lost more yards to defensive pass interference than any other team in the league (268), underscoring their alarming deficiencies in the secondary.

With interim head coach Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen now working in tandem, the hope is that New York will look more disciplined and incur fewer penalties. The officiating could be a factor, too, of course.

What to know about Shawn Smith and his crew

Smith leads a crew comprised of umpire (and former referee) Tra Blake, down judge Jay Bilbo, line judge Jeff Seeman, field judge Dyrol Prioleau, side judge Boris Cheek, back judge Dino Paganelli, replay official Mike Wimmer, and replay assistant Larry Hill Jr.

They have assessed 1,010 penalty yards through 10 games, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

The Giants last saw Smith and his crew in October 2024, and the results were quite favorable. They incurred just two penalties for 20 yards in a 29-20 road win versus the Seattle Seahawks. Potential problems could always arise this time around, however.

New York must minimize its self-inflicted wounds. Although the season is over, building confidence is an important part of this rebuild. Jaxson Dart and company could use some positivity. An excess of flags derails momentum and reflects poor preparation skills.

The Giants have proven they are capable of outplaying playoff teams, including the defending Super Bowl champions, but penalties make the franchise susceptible to late-game collapses .

If Big Blue can stay off Smith's radar on Monday, it could give the Patriots a fierce challenge. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

