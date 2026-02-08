Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots — Scoring Updates, Highlight Reels & Reactions from Super Bowl LX

This is it, ladies and gentlemen. The final NFL game of the 2025 campaign is where a new World Champion will be crowned.

And although neither of the two participating teams includes the New York Giants , there are two storylines one could theoretically tie back to the Giants if one wanted.

“Once a Giant, Always a Giant”

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Super Bowl LX features five players on both teams who, at one point, were members of the New York Giants.

Seattle boasts defensive lineman Leonard Williams, safety Julian Love, and quarterback Drew Lock. New England, meanwhile, has quarterback Tommy DeVito and defensive lineman Cory Durden.

And let’s not forget about the coaches.

The Patriots have inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr, a former Giants defensive assistant who also served as the temporary defensive play caller for the Patriots this season when defensive coordinator Terrell Williams had to deal with a medical issue that kept him away; senior defensive assistant Ben McAdoo, a former Giants head coach; assistant special teams coach Tom Quinn, once the Giants special teams coordinator; and director of sports performance Frank Piraino, who had a brief cup of coffee with the Giants’ strength and conditioning staff.

The Seahawks don’t have any coaches who were once with the Giants, but the closest they have is Jay Harbaugh, their special teams coordinator, who is the nephew of current Giants head coach John Harbaugh.

Lessons to Be Learned

Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are a perfect study in how a team can flip the narrative and go from worst to first in just one season. While there are those naysayers who will point to the easy strength of schedule the Patriots had in 2025, which ranked 30th, the strength of schedule argument is debatable for two reasons.

One, teams still have to show up and play the game, and there is no such thing as a guaranteed win just because an opponent on your schedule had a losing record the year prior.

And two, teams change from year to year, with some of the weak teams flipping the script (see the Patriots) and some of the stronger teams that had winning records and a postseason berth not replicating that success (see the Lions).

With a good coaching staff, a few shrewd personnel moves, and maturity from the team, why is it so unthinkable that the Giants couldn’t potentially be next year’s version of the Patriots?

And so as we prepare to see the bow put on the 2025 NFL season, always remember that the Giants, like the other 31 NFL teams, have a chance at glory as of right now, and that whether they reach the brass ring all depends on the choices they make moving forward.

Be sure to follow along as we bring you the key plays, highlights, statistical information and more from Super Bowl LX.

