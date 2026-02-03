NFL Issues Comment on Giants Co-owner Steve Tisch’s E-mails with Jeffrey Epstein
The NFL intends to launch an investigation into New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch’s past relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which came to light after the Department of Justice released over three million emails in which Tisch’s name was found to appear more than 400 times.
“The league is aware of the reports and Steve’s response,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement released Monday afternoon ahead of Commissioner Roger Goodell’s annual pre-Super Bowl media conference.
“Our office will look into the matter to understand the facts.”
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who spoke with reporters on Monday evening to kick off Super Bowl LX, reiterated that the league is “going to look at all the facts” pertaining to NFL personnel who were named in the released emails.
"We'll continue to follow any of the facts that come up and will determine if we open an investigation or not based on those facts," Goodell added.
Regarding any potential discipline under the league’s personal conduct policy, which covers all league and individual team personnel, Goodell told reporters not to get ahead of themselves, reiterating that the league will look at all facts first and go from there.
Tisch’s electronic communications with Epstein, who in 2008 pleaded guilty to charges of solicitation of a prostitute and solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18, were first brought to light by The Athletic, the emails in question having been exchanged in 2013 between the two men.
Tisch, a Hollywood producer, released a statement through the team last Friday regarding his association with Epstein.
“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments,” the statement read.
“I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”
In August 2019, Epstein, who at the time was incarcerated and was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, died by suicide.
