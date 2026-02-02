3 Lessons the NY Giants Can Learn from the Super Bowl Teams

While the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks were booking their trips to the Super Bowl , the New York Giants were working on filling out their coaching staff with visions of challenging for a spot in next year's Super Bowl.

It has been far too long since Big Blue fans have had the luxury of watching their team compete on Conference Championship Sunday. Come January, much of their focus is on organizational moves, upcoming free agents, and mock drafts. There are no high competitive stakes in the Meadowlands, at least not right now.

But there are plenty of lessons to be learned from the participating Super Bowl teams, neither of which was in the playoffs last season. Their respective ascensions should give renewed hope to the fan base.

They should also serve as a guideline to new head coach John Harbaugh and fifth-year general manager Joe Schoen. While the former knows what it takes to win a championship, he can still benefit immensely by studying how Seattle and New England forged their paths to Super Bowl LX.

Perhaps New York can apply similar principles to its own blueprint.

Good coaching can lead to swift turnarounds

The playoffs were never likely to be attainable, but coaching is a big reason the Giants' season ended before Thanksgiving. It is also the reason why the previously inconsequential Patriots and Seahawks will be competing for a championship on Feb. 8.

Before hiring Mike Vrabel as its new head coach in 2025, New England posted an 8-26 record over two seasons. Seattle remained competitive under franchise legend Pete Carroll, but the team stagnated until it brought in Mike Macdonald in 2024. Those changes have given way to one of the unlikeliest SB matchups in NFL history.

The Patriots completely reinvented themselves, going a perfect 9-0 on the road this season (including playoffs) and successfully navigating three high-quality defenses to win the AFC.

The Seahawks lost three games by a combined nine points and scored 72 points in their two postseason matchups.

They each rank in the top four in points per game and points per game allowed. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is an MVP finalist in just his second NFL campaign.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is competing for a title in his first year with a new squad. All of these outstanding accomplishments are indicative of excellent coaching.

Mike Macdonald and Mike Vrabel have each engineered historic revivals in a short period of time. They battled some adversity early on -- started the season 3-2 -- but took a 14-3 record into the playoffs. Their skills were on full display in the NFC and AFC title games.

Although New England got to face Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, it still had to brave a vaunted defense and harsh conditions in Mile High. Strong leadership is required during such circumstances, and Vrabel had his men mentally prepared.

Seattle had to survive a star-studded and more experienced Los Angeles Rams squad.

Momentum seemingly shifted in the visitors' favor after a costly Tariq Woolen taunting penalty, but the No. 1 seed buckled down and made the necessary plays to secure NFC supremacy. Macdonald kept his guys composed amid overwhelming pressure.

These impressive coaches game-planned for their teams' strengths and exercised keen judgment in crucial situations. Now, they will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy.

John Harbaugh is a Super Bowl champion and respected leader who has almost two decades of experience commanding the sidelines. He can quickly transform the Giants into a legitimate threat. Just look at the difference one man can make.

Defensive intensity can dramatically raise a team's ceiling

Executives around the league scramble to find the next quarterback whisperer. Still, as the AFC and NFC championship showdowns prove, a defensive-minded head coach can best an offense-oriented one. Physicality and intensity breed title contenders.

With Maye struggling, the Patriots have leaned heavily on their defense throughout their playoff run. They forced two Denver turnovers, both of which went a long way in determining the outcome of the game.

Christian Elliss, who Giants QB Jaxson Dart knows well , bulldozed Stidham and knocked the ball loose late in the second quarter. New England recovered the fumble and evened up the score two plays later.

One successful pass-rush changed the entire complexion of the game.

Star cornerback Christian Gonzalez all but secured the 10-7 victory with a fourth-quarter interception.

The Patriots silenced the Broncos' offense in a snowy second half and created critical turnover opportunities at the perfect time.

The Seahawks, who surrendered the fewest points in the NFL (17.2), also trusted their defense to salt away the game.

Locked in a shootout with Matthew Stafford and the Rams, Seattle was in a vulnerable spot with about five minutes remaining. The secondary clamped down when it mattered most, however.

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon entered hero mode at the goal line and denied both Konata Mumpfield and Terrance Ferguson a chance to give the Rams the lead. Darnold was spectacular, but this clutch defense was instrumental in helping the Seahawks pull out a 31-27 win.

Sometimes, the best way to match an innovative mind like Sean Payton or Sean McVay is with relentless intensity. Seattle and New England exemplified that quality throughout the campaign, despite neither team having a defensive player who earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2025.

The Giants can implement a similar approach under Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, both of whom know how to helm a productive defensive backs unit.

Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence, and Abdul Carter can apply pressure up front, and Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland can snap back in the secondary. New York already has playmakers, and with some additions, it can soar up the standings next season.

Hard-hitting defense still wins championships. The Giants can learn something from the Super Bowl participants and their own history as they try to mend their defensive roots.

Building a strong culture is essential

It goes without saying that talent and play-calling are vitally important, but to reach the final stage of a grueling NFL season, a team needs a sustainable culture.

The Patriots were desperately searching for answers in the post-Tom Brady era. Vrabel gave them back their mental edge and helped build the offense around Maye.

The Seahawks lost their defensive toughness in the final years of the Pete Carroll era. Mike Macdonald changed that and helped instill confidence in Sam Darnold after his past big-game shortcomings.

The coaches alone did not initiate these culture changes, or rather, culture rebirths. Their organizations offered them full support and ample resources to turn the tide. A complete effort is needed to get an entire locker room to buy into "the plan."

When fans watch Super Bowl LX, they will see hard-nosed New England square off with persistent, ball-hawking Seattle. Vrabel and Macdonald's personalities are reflected on the field. They imprinted their vision on their players. Such synergy can produce powerful results.

The Giants and their fans believe John Harbaugh can do the same in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He is a commanding presence who demands discipline from his players. But he also rewards productivity.

Harbaugh's reputation for cultivating an air of professionalism and trust is a huge reason why the Ravens reached the playoffs in 12 of his 18 seasons as head coach. In collaboration with Schoen, he can instantly reshape the franchise's mindset .

Just as Vrabel and Macdonald helped their squads rediscover their identity, Harbaugh can remind fans what Big Blue football epitomizes. A tenacious, lunch-pale style of play is what traditionally fuels the Giants, and the new head coach thrives on that very philosophy.

