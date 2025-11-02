Who’s In, Who’s Out for Giants-49ers Week 9 Tilt
This week’s inactive player reports for the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers read more like a healthy watch than a strategy-driven list.
Six members of the Giants appeared as either out or doubtful for this week’s game and are part of the inactive players list, three of whom are from the defensive secondary. They include:
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
- CB Cor’Dale Flott (concussion)
- TE Daniel Bellinger (neck)
- S Jevon Holland (knee)
- RT Jermaine Eluemunor (pec)
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
Deonte Banks and rookie Korie Black are projected as the starters for Adebo and Flott, both of whom were declared out on Friday. Holland, who had a questionable designation for this week’s game, will be replaced by Dane Belton, who last week held his own when called upon.
At tight end, Chris Manhertz figures to see an increase in his reps on offense with Bellinger, who was listed as doubtful, inactive this week. Same for rookie Thomas Fidone II.
Meanwhile, at right tackle, rookie Marcus Mbow will get the start for Eluemunor, the veteran missing his first game of the season despite seeking to play this week.
Jameis Winston is the emergency quarterback.
With injuries dominating the Giants inactive list, that means offensive lineman Evan Neal gets his first game-day activation this season. The seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft has been rumored to be on the trade block in this, the final year of his contract.
If the Giants do indeed move him via trade before the Nov. 4 deadline, they would add $517,647.05 on their 2025 salary cap, the space of which is currently listed as $5.483 million before any Week 9 roster moves made by the team.
Receiver Jalin Hyatt, who was a healthy scratch last week and who has also been mentioned as a player who could also expect a change of scenery before the trade deadline, is also active this week.
Hyatt did not play in Weeks 1 and 2 despite being active and, as noted, was inactive last week. Hyatt has appeared in just 123 offensive snaps for the Giants this year despite the injuries to the position group.
He has not played any special teams snaps.
49ers Inactive List
Here is the 49ers inactive list.
- QB Brock Purdy
- WR Ricky Pearsall
- OL Jake Brendel
- DL Bryce Huff
- RB Jordan James
- S Marques Sigle
- DL C.J. West
Purdy received a questionable designation on Friday, but head coach Kyle Shanahan told local Bay Area reporters that Mac Jones would get the start against the Giants. Adrian Martinez will back up Jones.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.