Giants Country

Who’s In, Who’s Out for Giants-49ers Week 9 Tilt

The Giants and 49ers inactive lists are mostly comprised of injured players.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo is among Big Blue's injury-related scratches this week.
New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo is among Big Blue's injury-related scratches this week. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week’s inactive player reports for the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers read more like a healthy watch than a strategy-driven list.

Six members of the Giants appeared as either out or doubtful for this week’s game and are part of the inactive players list, three of whom are from the defensive secondary. They include:

  • CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
  • CB Cor’Dale Flott (concussion)
  • TE Daniel Bellinger (neck)
  • S Jevon Holland (knee)
  • RT Jermaine Eluemunor (pec)
  • DL Chauncey Golston (neck)

Deonte Banks and rookie Korie Black are projected as the starters for Adebo and Flott, both of whom were declared out on Friday. Holland, who had a questionable designation for this week’s game, will be replaced by Dane Belton, who last week held his own when called upon.

At tight end, Chris Manhertz figures to see an increase in his reps on offense with Bellinger, who was listed as doubtful, inactive this week. Same for rookie Thomas Fidone II.

Meanwhile, at right tackle, rookie Marcus Mbow will get the start for Eluemunor, the veteran missing his first game of the season despite seeking to play this week.

Jameis Winston is the emergency quarterback.

With injuries dominating the Giants inactive list, that means offensive lineman Evan Neal gets his first game-day activation this season. The seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft has been rumored to be on the trade block in this, the final year of his contract. 

If the Giants do indeed move him via trade before the Nov. 4 deadline, they would add $517,647.05 on their 2025 salary cap, the space of which is currently listed as $5.483 million before any Week 9 roster moves made by the team.

Receiver Jalin Hyatt, who was a healthy scratch last week and who has also been mentioned as a player who could also expect a change of scenery before the trade deadline, is also active this week.

Hyatt did not play in Weeks 1 and 2 despite being active and, as noted, was inactive last week. Hyatt has appeared in just 123 offensive snaps for the Giants this year despite the injuries to the position group.

He has not played any special teams snaps.  

49ers Inactive List

Here is the 49ers inactive list.

  • QB Brock Purdy
  • WR Ricky Pearsall
  • OL Jake Brendel
  • DL Bryce Huff
  • RB Jordan James
  • S Marques Sigle
  • DL C.J. West

Purdy received a questionable designation on Friday, but head coach Kyle Shanahan told local Bay Area reporters that Mac Jones would get the start against the Giants. Adrian Martinez will back up Jones.

Get OnSI’s Free New York Giants Newsletter. dark. SIGN UP. NYGOSI Newsletter Link

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published |Modified
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Game Day