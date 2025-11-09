Who’s In, Who’s Out for NY Giants Week 10 Tilt
This week’s New York Giants inactive report was pretty much set as of Friday, thanks to the injury report.
The following players are not only inactive, but they did not make the trip to Chicago with the team:
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee
- K Graham Gano (neck)
- OLB Victor Dimukeje (shoulder
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
- C John Michael Schmitz (shin)
Austin Schlottmann will get his second start of the season at center. Schlottman has appeared in three games this season at center for the Giants, and in 78 pass blocking snaps, he’s allowed just one pressure.
Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (pectoral), who was listed as questionable after missing last week’s game, is good to go. However, it remains to be seen whether he can make it through an entire game without worsening his injury.
If he can’t, rookie Marcus Mbow would be the next man up. Mbow, in 106 pass-blocking snaps at both right and left tackle, has allowed 12 pressures thus far, nine of those coming when playing left tackle.
As per usual, offensive lineman Evan Neal and quarterback Jameis Winston (3rd quarterback) round out the inactive list.
The Giants placed inside linebacker Darius Muasau (ankle) and receiver Beaux Collins (neck) on injured reserve on Saturday.
They added linebackers Zaire Barnes and Tomon Fox to the 53-man roster, and elevated receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (second elevation) and kicker Younghoe Koo (first elevation) for this week’s game.
Chicago Bears Inactive List
The Bears are in a similar situation regarding their inactive list, as four of their inactive players were already declared out as of Friday. The four are:
- CB Josh Blackwell (concussion)
- LB T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring)
- DE Dominique Robinson (ankle)
- WR Jahdae Walker (concussion)
The rest of the Bears’ inactive players include tight end Stephen Carlson and quarterback Case Keenum (emergency quarterback).
