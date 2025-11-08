Giants Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 10 Game vs. Bears
As expected, the New York Giants made a series of roster moves to set their Week 10 roster ahead of their road game against the Chicago Bears.
New York placed receiver Beaux Collins (neck) and inside linebacker Darius Muasau (ankle) on IR.
Kicker Younghoe Koo will replace Graham Gano as kicker this weekend; however, he was not signed to the 53-man roster. Rather, because he has three standard practice squad elevations, the Giants opted to elevate him for the first one since they have needs elsewhere on the roster.
The Giants signed linebackers Zaire Barnes and Tomon Fox to fill the two open roster spots.
Barnes had previously been elevated off the practice squad three times, so because the Giants are out of standard elevations for him and have a need at inside linebacker with Muasau on IR, Barnes gets added to the roster.
Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was also elevated from the practice squad for the second time since being signed by the Giants. New York is still down Malik Nabers, and they will not have Beaux Collins (neck) this week.
The Giants also announced that Gano, cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje (shoulder), and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) did not make the trip to Chicago. Muasau and Collins also didn't make the trip, as those two, as previously noted, are on IR.
Those four players will be among the Giants’ inactive players on Sunday, with quarterback Jameis Winston expected to be named the emergency quarterback. Offensive lineman Evan Neal is also likely to be among the Giants inactive players.
