Giants 2026 Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, and TV Channels and Matchups

The New York Giants are set to play three preseason games before kicking off the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday, September 13.

The preseason games will offer head coach John Harbaugh his most complete look yet as to how well the team he and general manager Joe Schoen assembled is taking shape.

New York Giants 2026 Preseason Schedule

Week Date Matchup Time TV Week 1 Sat., Aug. 15th Minnesota 1:00 p.m. ET NBC 4 NY Week 2 Sat., Aug. 22nd at Miami 4:00 p.m. ET NFL Network, NBC 4 NY Week 3 Fri., Aug. 28th at Jets 7:30 p.m. ET NBC 4 NY

While there will be no game-planning or strategy involved in the preseason games, Harbaugh’s past teams have generally been successful in winning, the head coach having won over 40 preseason games over his career.

While to some it doesn’t matter what the outcome of the preseason games will be, for Harbaugh, who is trying to get the Giants back on track, they matter to him because it’s never too soon to start winning, even if the results don’t affect the playoff seeding at the end of the year.

Here is a closer look at the Giants’ three preseason opponents.

Week 1: Vikings

Minnesota Vikings helmet | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday, August 15th at 1:00 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium

The Giants get their first preseason test against the Vikings, another NFC team hoping to make the playoffs this season after a disappointing 2025 campaign. This early preseason game will provide valuable insight into the state of the top roster battles remaining for the Giants.

The Giants and Vikings last played each other in Week 16 of the 2025 regular season. Minnesota won that game by a score of 16-13, holding Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart to just 33 passing yards on the day. The Vikings lead the all-time series with 20 wins to the Giants' 13.

Week 2: at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins helmets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday, Aug. 22 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Hard Rock Stadium

Before their Week 2 preseason matchup, the Giants and Dolphins, who seldom see each other on the gridiron, will hold a joint practice in Miami.

The two teams last faced off in Week 5 of the 2023 regular season, with Miami winning that game 31-16.

This is a dramatically different Dolphins roster, though, as new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has made sweeping changes since arriving. The two teams have played only 11 times in the regular season, the Giants leading the series 7-4.

Week 3: at Jets

New York Jets helmet | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium

The Giants will return to MetLife Stadium for their final preseason matchup against the New York Jets, a game in which the Giants will be the road team.

The two MetLife Stadium neighbors have played each other every summer since 1969 in what’s an unofficial “battle of New York.”

This summer, the Giants may end up seeing a pair of familiar faces in quarterback Geno Smith, who was with Big Blue for the 2017 season, and former safety Dane Belton, who made the jump to Florham Park during this past free-agency cycle.

Last year, the Giants topped Gang Green 31-12, the Giants notching a 3-0 preseason record, the first time they went undefeated in the preseason since 2014 when they went 5-0 that summer.

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