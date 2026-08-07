Giants Camp Live Updates: 'Football Paradise' Begins to Wind Down in West Virginia

The key part of New York Giants training camp is winding down, as the team, following a “mental” practice on Thursday, will get back to the heavier lifting in what is the final training camp practice open to the public this year.

The Giants will practice from 1:30 until 4 p.m. at The Greenbrier today and then will wrap up their stay in West Virginia on Saturday with a session set to go from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

They will then have Sunday off before returning to their familiar field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford for the remainder of the camp and preseason.

From the sound of things, the players have enjoyed the quiet pace that The Greenbrier has offered them.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. spoke the other day about how there is nothing to do in the evenings, a good thing as it could prompt players to really dive deeper into their playbooks and the day’s film.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart agreed.

“I think that what's really good about being here is that football is the main thing, and that's how it should be in training camp,” he said. “I really love being here. I know the guys have too because not only has it made us better on the field, but at the same time it's allowed us to make stronger connections off the field.”

The Giants, who moved camp to West Virginia because of construction at their facility and the leftover tear-down of the World Cup infrastructure around MetLife Stadium, are unlikely to make going away for camp a habit. However, no decisions have been made regarding that.

As far as Dart is concerned, he wouldn’t hate the idea if they did decide to move the camp back to The Greenbrier again next year.

“Yeah, I mean, this is like a football paradise. I think that anytime that you watch any of the movies, the training camps where you're able to see those guys go on little getaways, I think that this is that feeling and it's been a joy.”

As always, follow along with our live blog from training camp as the fans get to witness the final open practice of the summer.

While live tweeting by the media is not allowed, media sessions will begin at approximately 4:15, first with head coach John Harbaugh and then with select players. Our live blog will capture those highlights.

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