Giants Heading to West Virginia for Training Camp With Six Practices Open to the Public

The New York Giants , who are hitting the road for training camp when they set up shop at The Greenbriers in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia, on July 29, will have six practices open to the public as follows:

July 30

July 31

August 1

August 5

August 6

August 7

The six practices open to the public, the times of which will be announced at a later date, are free to attend and will not require a ticket. In the event of inclement weather, practices will be moved indoors and closed to the public.

Fans looking to attend the practice will need to park at an off-site location, where a free round-trip shuttle bus will run to and from the Sports Performance Center.

The team also posted that taking pictures and video will not be permitted during practice and that they will have fan activities, including autographs, a team merchandise shop, and more.

It will be the Giants’ first training camp held away from their East Rutherford team headquarters since 2012, when they last held training camp at the University of Albany in New York.

The move was made necessary because of the World Cup at MetLife Stadium, which although will have wrapped by the time the Giants open their training camp, will still be undergoing construction to remove the temporary setups erected in the parking lots as well as restoring all the signage and other items that were required by FIFA to be removed as part of their agreement to hold the event at the stadium.

The Giants will be back in East Rutherford the following week, leading into their preseason opener at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 15, at 1 p.m. ET.

They are then scheduled to hit the road the following week, reportedly on August 19, to hold a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 2 preseason game on August 22 at 4 p.m. ET.

The Giants are then scheduled to be back home to stay for the rest of the summer the following week as they gear up for the preseason finale against the New York Jets in what will be a Giants’ “road game” which will be held on Friday, August 28 at 7:30 p.m.

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