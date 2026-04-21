A Dexter-Sized Hole: The Giants' High-Stakes Plan to Save the D-Line

When a last-place squad with multiple gaps to fill trades away its best player less than a week before the NFL Draft, the fan base is sure to feel uneasy. John Harbaugh already has plenty on his plate in his first year as New York Giants head coach, but he is now staring at a Dexter Lawrence-sized hole.

Big Blue deserves credit for securing the No. 10 overall selection in its blockbuster deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Still, replacing a high-end defensive tackle will obviously be difficult, especially since there are no standouts at the position in the early portion of the draft.

Although the Giants have weaknesses at both cornerback and wide receiver, which New York could potentially address with its two top-10 picks, right now the most glaring issue is at defensive tackle, which was already the case before the Lawrence trade went down on April 18.

Roy Robertson-Harris does not look like a starter after having a rather underwhelming 2025-26 campaign, and Darius Alexander took a while to get going in his rookie season. Even if the latter explodes in training camp and secures the No. 2 slot on the depth chart, the Giants cannot be satisfied.

But how can they fix this issue? With the best free agents already signed, and no apparent blue-chip prospects on the draft board, Harbaugh and the front office find themselves in a jam. At minimum, the team's playoff hopes for next season just sustained a massive blow.

Though perhaps the Giants can still come away with a passable defensive tackle room and situate themselves for a promising future. Let's take a look at the possible solutions .

The pickings might be slim

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

While it is impossible to be stoked about the current state of the defensive tackle group, the organization seems to have some intriguing alternatives lined up.

Veterans DJ Reader and Shelby Harris have visited East Rutherford, New Jersey, so it is reasonable to assume that one of them will be Lawrence's replacement.

They each boast a decade's worth of experience and are adequate on run defense, which is the squad's most glaring problem.

Now that the Giants are due to open up some cap space following this huge trade, they should be able to spend a little more in free agency . They could also turn to a rookie to help carry the workload.

All-American Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) and Second-Team All-SEC selection Chris McClellan (Missouri) made top-30 visits and are possible options in the second round.

Hunter posted two and a half sacks, 16 solo tackles, and 10.5 tackles for loss last season, while McClellan recorded six sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Now that Lawrence and his combination of run-stopping and pass-rushing prowess are no longer on the roste r , New York must explore all avenues. The NFL Draft is a good place to start.

Swift improvement is unlikely unless the Giants successfully adapt.

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