NY Giants Draft: One Perfect Defensive Tackle Target in Every Round

John Harbaugh excited fans with most of his initial soundbites, and he came away with some intriguing free agents, several of whom he has already coached, but the Super Bowl champ has just been slapped with his first truly big test as New York Giants head coach. How does he rebuild the defensive tackle room?

Sure, the cornerback and guard positions leave plenty to be desired, but now that Dexter Lawrence has been traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, an already awful run defense is in serious need of refurbishment.

Whether it be as a replacement starter or a depth piece, Harbaugh and the Giants' decision-makers must come away with at least one defensive tackle who could be a viable contributor at the next level. The 2026 NFL Draft offers them a golden opportunity to begin repairing this ailing unit .

Because New York has multiple areas to address, the organization should have a plethora of defensive tackle targets on its list. As such, we have identified a prospect for each round that Big Blue picks in.

Let's see if we can make life after "Sexy Dexy" more tolerable.

Round 1: Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (DL21) on the SiriusXM NFL Radio set during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The expectation is that the Giants will use the No. 5 and No. 10 overall selections to grab a linebacker, safety, cornerback, wide receiver, guard/tackle, or even a running back. But desperation can be quite powerful.

If Harbaugh is not crazy about the remaining players on the board, perhaps there is a world in which the team takes Ohio State's Kayden McDonald several spots higher than he is currently projected to go.

Drafting based on need rather than best available can be perilous, but it is difficult to fathom the Giants accomplishing anything meaningful next season unless they significantly improve their defensive tackle group. While there could be a chance to do just that in the second round, passing on McDonald might not be easy.

Despite earning Unanimous All-American honors and being named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, it still feels like the 6-foot-2, 326-pound junior is getting overshadowed by teammates Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs. Make no mistake, this man is not to be trifled with.

McDonald recorded three sacks, 31 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 14 games last season. He also totaled 26 stops and a stellar 4.2 missed tackle percentage, per Pro Football Focus.

The Suwanee, Georgia native is arguably the top defensive tackle in the class and was an excellent run-stopper on the best statistical defense in college football. Unfortunately, the timing might just not be right to snag him in the first round.

Round 2: Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) signals to the sideline during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Lee Hunter boasts a wealth of starting experience, and like McDonald, he made massive contributions to an elite defense. He is definitely worth considering at No. 37.

The Red Raiders held opponents to a measly 68.1 rushing yards per game during the 2025-26 campaign, which ranked first in the nation. Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Jacob Rodriguez and sacks leader David Bailey were undeniable game-wreckers, but Texas Tech would not have achieved a landmark season without Hunter.

The Central Florida transfer excelled against the run and consistently got to the quarterback. He obviously does not match Dexter Lawrence's elite versatility, but Hunter's multifaceted skill set should certainly catch the Giants' eye.

Despite registering a 5.18 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, the First-Team All-Big 12 selection still offers plenty of upside. He generated two and a half sacks and 25 total pressures, according to PFF.

The 6-foot-3, 318-pounder can bloom into a potential starter under the right guidance. Perhaps New York's revamped coaching staff is up to the task.

Round 4: Chris McClellan, Missouri

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan (7) prior to a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old from Missouri boasts an impressive blend of physical attributes and solid productivity. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 313 pounds, Chris McClellan has 34-inch arms and 11-inch hands, which could give him a distinct advantage in the NFL.

While he hones his technique and adjusts to the increased level of competition in the trenches, the Tigers standout can rely on his size and length to hold his own against offensive linemen. He is another prospect who can make an impact as a run-stopper and pass-rusher.

McClellan notched six sacks, 24 stops, 20 total pressures, 48 combined tackles, and eight tackles for loss in 2025. He rarely made costly mistakes, earning a 6.4 missed tackle percentage during his time with Florida and Missouri, per PFF.

If he can continue to develop, McClellan could be a mid-round steal. Like Lee Hunter, he made a top-30 visit to the Giants, so keep an eye out for the Oklahoma native.

Round 5: Zane Durant, Penn State

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman Zane Durant (DL08) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions' disastrous campaign prevented Zane Durant from getting as much attention as he might have deserved. The 6-foot-1, 290-pound senior does not have the frame or production to warrant a high draft pick, but he is explosive and experienced.

The Giants cannot afford to brush those two qualities to the side on Day 3. Durant logged almost 40 starts at Penn State and recorded seven sacks, 36 solo tackles, and 15.5 tackles for loss in his last two seasons combined.

Although scouts will dismiss him for the reasons already mentioned, his 4.75 time in the 40-yard dash should earn him a serious look at No. 145.

Round 6: Landon Robinson, Navy

Jan 2, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Landon Robinson (96) passes the Liberty Bell trophy off the stage after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Giants own three picks in the sixth round, so even if they have already grabbed a defensive tackle, it could make sense to scoop up another. Why not a First-Team All-American?

Landon Robinson was relentless for the Navy Midshipmen last season, but a 5-foot-11, 293-pound build could cause him to slide deep into the NFL Draft. If that happens, Big Blue must be ready to pounce.

Robinson tallied six and a half sacks, 64 combined tackles, eight and a half tackles for loss, 34 total pressures, and 32 stops in 2025. He played well above his size, exhibiting the type of ferocity that defined the Giants once upon a time.

Yes, he did not face the schedule that the other defensive tackle prospects on this list did, but Robinson still possesses the intangibles to secure a role for himself on New York's defense.

If nothing else, the team could certainly use his heart.

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