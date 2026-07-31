Andrew Thomas Is Finally Healthy — and the Giants' Offense Numbers Prove Why That Matters 

When it comes to being indispensable, no one ranks any higher than New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Thomas has worked himself into becoming one of the best left tackles in the NFL and is without question one of those offensive linemen whose absence on the field is impossible not to notice.

Unfortunately for Thomas and the Giants, over the last three seasons, injuries have cost him parts of those campaigns, limiting him to 29 games played over that period.

Last summer, Thomas was placed on the PUP list for most of camp, finally coming off it with about a week and a half to go before the regular-season opener. Even then, he didn’t get back on the field until Week 3, when he was on a pitch count.

By Week 4, all limitations were lifted, and Thomas was back full time until a late-season hamstring strain cost him the final three games of the season.

This past spring, concerns about Thomas potentially being limited again resurfaced when his practice reps were significantly cut back during OTAs, with head coach John Harbaugh disclosing that the team was managing issues involving Thomas’s foot (which ended his 2024 season early) and a previously undisclosed shoulder issue.

Fast forward to the present time, and Thomas is healthy—he’s been a mainstay at practice so far—and he reports that he’s feeling good and is looking forward to getting as many reps this summer as possible.

“I'm excited for it,” he said after the team’s second summer practice when asked about having the chance to go through a full training camp. “I didn't get an opportunity to hone my craft before it was live last year, so I am taking advantage of every rep I have.”

The Giants offense is a much different-looking animal without Thomas on the field. Over the last three seasons when he’s had to miss snaps, the Giants have averaged 135.0 yards per game versus the 295.0 yards per game averaged with him on the field.

New York also averaged 4.1 rushing yards per attempt without him to 4.3 per attempt with him, and 5.5 net yards per passing attempt without him to 6.2 net yards with him over that three-season span.

Given the intangibles Thomas brings to the field, it’s perfectly understandable why there might be instances where the Giants give him a breather or two over the next several weeks.

Thomas has always deferred to whatever the team asks of him—if they tell him to sit one out, he will even though he’d rather not. But the bottom line is the Giants’ most important member of the offense is encouraged about where he is healthwise.

“This is the best I’ve felt in a long time, so I’m excited for this season,” he said.

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