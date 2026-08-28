Giants at Jets Preseason Game 3: Time, TV Channel, and What to Watch For

Other than the solemn end of a team’s season, it’s arguably the hardest day in the NFL calendar when all 32 teams have to decide their ultimate roster cuts ahead of the regular season opener.

That task lies ahead of head coach John Harbaugh and the New York Giants in their third and final preseason matchup with the New York Jets on Friday night at MetLife Stadium.

The first two weeks certainly helped Harbaugh and the coaching staff learn a lot about both the strengths and weaknesses of their roster. The run defense was a concern in the loss to the Vikings in the first game, but it was the passing attack and special teams that shined in the most recent dominant win over the Dolphins.

The harsh reality of the NFL remains that not all 90 men who joined the organization at the start of training camp can stick around for the full campaign. The Giants will have to choose which 53 players best drive their head coach’s mission to become a more physical team and win more games in 2026.

While those decisions tend to revolve around players who are sitting on the fringe of the roster bubble, there could also be some important starting jobs up for grabs as well, offering key depth chart observations left to be seen in the last dress rehearsal of the preseason.

Be sure to check in with New York Giants On SI for pre-game, in-game, and postgame coverage.

Giants (1-1) vs Jets (1-1)

Regular Season Series History

The Giants and Jets have met 15 times in the regular season since 1970, with Big Blue holding a slim 8-7 advantage over their MetLife Stadium co-inhabitants.

However, Gang Green has had the Giants’ number as of late, beating them in each of the last three contests, including 13-10 in a snoozer during the 2023 season.

The Giants last victory came on December 24th, 2011, when they defeated the Jets, 29-14, to infamously seal their spot in the postseason where some argue their storybook run to Super Bowl XLVI began.

Television

The game will air on NBC 4 NY. Bob Papa will handle the play-by-play, with Giants legends Carl Banks and Phil Simms joining him in the booth as analysts. Howard Cross and Bruce Beck will both serve as sideline reporters.

Radio

Fans can listen to the game on WFAN 101.9 FM, where Chris Carino will handle the play-by-play. He will be joined by Shaun O’Hara as an analyst and Paul Dottino as the sideline reporter.

Referee

Alex Moore is the designated lead referee for tonight’s matchup, and he will run through the entire contest. Moore was just promoted to the referee position in 2025 and is entering his fifth year officiating in the NFL.

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