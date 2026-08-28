Live Blog: Giants at Jets Preseason Finale — Score Updates and Highlights

John Harbaugh’s 2026 New York Giants roster is pretty much set except for a small handful of spots. And many, if not all, of those spots will ultimately be sorted out once the game clock in tonight’s Giants-Jets preseason finale reads all zeros in the fourth quarter.

There is the matter of how the receiver depth shakes out, a unit that was dealt an unexpected blow thanks to the season-ending knee injury suffered by Calvin Austin III. Does the loss of Austin mean that Odell Beckham Jr. and Braxton Berrios are on firmer ground than they were previously?

And what about the starting cornerbacks? Has Paulson Adebo’s late summer surge solidified his starting role? Will the starting duo have Deonte Banks, who appears to have salvaged his sagging career, in the lineup, or will there be a curveball thrown that no one saw coming that results in a vast upgrade of the room?

There is also a question about whether the starters, many of whom haven’t played since the Week 1 preseason opener 15 days ago, will get any work in this one.

Although Harbaugh has run a tight and efficient camp, there is no substitute for live reps in a game, when all those controlled conditions, such as not touching the quarterback, no longer apply.

More importantly, would the head coach really consider sitting his starters for almost a month with a big divisional game against Dallas on tap for the regular-season opener?

“Well, that's a big factor,” Harbaugh said. “I don't know if concern is the right word because a lot of teams do it, but you haven't played in a game; now we're going to go play in a game under the lights, high stakes, it's going to be loud.

“All those things are going to factor in, and they haven't been out there in that setting for a while. And the setting they were in isn't anything like the one they're going to be in either. So, that, to me, is your point. It's exactly right. That is the factor.”

Besides questions about who will play and how the battles will take shape, coming out of this preseason finale healthy will be of the utmost importance. We’ll get more clarity on all of these loose ends tonight live from MetLife Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

You can get all the latest scoring highlights, updates, and more by following our live blog below. And don’t forget to check back after the game for our postgame coverage and analysis, as well as our weekend coverage of all the roster moves.

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