Giants’ Blitz-Heavy Defense Faces Test vs. Saints’ Up-Tempo Offense

New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson isn’t afraid to turn up the pressure.

After blitzing on just 22 percent of their defensive snaps through the first three weeks of the season, the Giants have intensified their rate over the last two weeks. In fact, they blitzed on 56 percent of their defensive snaps against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 and 62 percent against the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

For Wilson, increasing the defensive octane has paid off. It has also helped offset the loss of team captain Brian Burns, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3.

As their Week 6 showdown with the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium approaches, Wilson does not appear ready to alter his strategy anytime soon.

“It’s been effective. I mean, we’ve been able to hit the quarterback,” Wilson told reporters earlier this week. “We’ve been able to disguise. They don’t know where it’s coming from. And the biggest thing is when you pressure, the defensive backs are covering well, so you have more confidence in calling it.

“The secondary has been doing a good job on the back end, communicating, playing man-to-man, playing fire zone coverage,” he added. “So, it’s been good for us. It’s been effective and we’ve been getting the quarterback off the spot and forcing them to make bad decisions.”

While the Giants may be enjoying their new, aggressive style on defense, carrying that momentum into this weekend’s matchup against the Saints may be more complicated than expected.

Outside linebacker Abdul Carter has already missed two practices this week with a calf injury , putting his Week 6 status in doubt. Carter is not only one of the Giants’ most reliable defenders, having played 92 percent of their defensive snaps, but also a fierce pass rusher.

The third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is tied with Will Anderson Jr. of the Texans for the NFL lead with 14 quick pressures (within 2.5 seconds of the snap), per Next Gen Stats. Among players with at least 10 pressures, Carter’s 2.34-second average time to pressure leads the NFL.

While Carter’s production may be difficult to replicate, his possible loss will not be impossible to overcome.

As a savvy coaching veteran, Wilson has learned to have a contingency plan ready at a moment’s notice. From a personnel standpoint, second-year linebacker Trace Ford would likely get the start, with rookie Arvell Reese lining up on the edge during pass-rush situations.

Still, Wilson takes great pride in knowing that his front-seven defenders are sufficiently cross-trained to handle multiple duties. They are also eager to raise the volume when needed, a point he made clear.

“One thing I like about this group is that they all love going forward,” Wilson said. “They love attacking. So they’re all attack players. In our scheme, we can blitz from everywhere, and anybody can come from different looks.

"And that’s the enjoyment of being in this system, running this system, and also the players fitting within the system. So, they can come from anywhere.”

Giants’ Defense Must Slow the Saints in Week 6

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) and defensive tackle Darius Alexander (91) celebrate a tackle of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York’s defensive speed will be tested in Week 6 by a Saints offense known for its up-tempo style. Under quarterback Tyler Shough, New Orleans has run no-huddle on 16.5 percent of its snaps, the highest rate in the NFL.

Yet the Saints’ second-year starter has thrown 13 interceptions and thrown 39 interceptions this season. A relatively sluggish running game has compounded New Orleans’ offensive struggles, averaging 81.8 rushing yards per game and ranking 29th in the league.

For the Giants to keep the Saints from marching through East Rutherford, they must keep applying pressure.

“Obviously, they have the highest tempo rate in the National Football League, so that they will get on the ball,” Wilson said when asked about New Orleans’ offense. “They do a good job of trying to get into the right calls and right plays. So, they’re a very good team.

“The key for us is just to execute, to communicate, get the call, get aligned, beat them into a stance, and then line up and play our style of football,” he added.

Even with Carter’s status still in question, Wilson remains confident that his defense will rise to the occasion, helping to prove the naysayers wrong in the process.

“We’ll be challenged by this (Saints’) offense, but our guys are up to the task, and we love playing at MetLife Stadium and being underdogs,” Wilson said.

“Everybody counts us out. We like playing with a chip on our shoulder. That’s what it is.”

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