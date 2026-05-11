The Harbaugh-Monken Chess Match: Giants vs. Browns 2026

For the first time since 2020, the New York Giants will host the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium.

This matchup features a Browns squad undergoing an important change following a 5-12 campaign in 2025. The most notable change is on the sidelines, where Todd Monken has taken over as head coach from Kevin Stefanski after a successful stint as the Ravens' offensive coordinator.

Monken has overhauled the staff, bringing in Travis Switzer as offensive coordinator and Mike Rutenberg to lead the defense.

While the roster has seen veteran departures such as David Njoku, the Browns have invested heavily in a new-look offensive line and added explosive rookie talent, such as wide receiver KC Concepcion.

With the coaching staff finalized and a plethora of new faces, Cleveland arrives in East Rutherford looking to prove their rebuild is ahead of schedule.

Series History

The Browns lead the all-time series 28-23-2, but the Giants have won three of their last four meetings dating back to 2012, including the most recent contest in 2024, a 21-15 victory in Cleveland.

Last five meetings:

9/22/24: Giants 21, Browns 15

12/20/20: Browns 20, Giants 6

11/27/16: Giants 27, Browns 13

10/7/12: Giants 41, Browns 27

10/13/08: Browns 35, Giants 14

Key Additions

Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard during the game against the New York Giants. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

OT Tytus Howard

Howard, acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans, is now the foundation of Cleveland’s revamped offensive line.

LB Quincy Williams

Coming over from the Jets on a two-year, $13 million deal, Williams brings elite speed and a hard-hitting style to the second level of the defense. He is expected to pair with reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger to form one of the more athletic linebacker duos in the AFC North.

OL Elgton Jenkins

The Browns signed the versatile Jenkins to a two-year deal. Jenkins’ capacity to play multiple positions gives Monken's offense significant flexibility in protection schemes.

OL Zion Johnson

Adding to the interior muscle, Johnson joined Cleveland on a three-year, $49.5 million contract. His presence, alongside rookie tackle Spencer Fano, Howard, and Jenkins, shows that the Browns want to focus on physical dominance in the trenches after struggling with consistency last season.

WR KC Concepcion

Concepcion, Cleveland’s first-round pick this year, provides the Browns with a dynamic playmaker in the slot. His ability to create separation and pick up yards after the catch makes him a potential favorite target of whoever ends up playing quarterback for Cleveland this season.

Key Losses

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

TE David Njoku

The departure of the big-bodied Njoku in free agency leaves a massive void in the Browns' passing attack. As one of the most consistent targets in Cleveland for years, his absence forces the team to rely on second-year player Harold Fannin Jr. to replicate his production and red-zone presence.

G Joel Bitonio

Bitonio has been a mainstay on the Browns' offensive line for 12 years. Not having that veteran leadership forces the Browns to pivot. Even with the changes and upgrades the Browns made in the trenches, losing Bitonio is a blow to Cleveland's offensive line.

G Wyatt Teller

Teller's departure signifies the end of an era for the Cleveland interior line. Losing Teller’s specific brand of blocking in the run game is a major change for the offense.

OT Jedrick Wills Jr.

The former first-round pick’s exit also underscored the complete overhaul of the tackle positions. While the Browns upgraded with veteran talent, losing a homegrown starter in Wills, who had been a fixture on the blindside, creates a period of adjustment for the new coaching staff.

DT Shelby Harris

Harris appeared in all 17 games for the Browns last season and made five starts on the defensive line. His veteran presence now helps the Giants after he signed a contract with them shortly after the draft. His presence could also help the Giants, as he is knowledgeable about many of their veteran personnel.

Key Matchup to Watch: The Trenches

The new-look Browns offensive line vs. the new-look Giants defensive front will, in all likelihood, determine the outcome of this game.

The Browns’ o-line overhaul is a direct response to the need for a clean pocket in Monken’s new vertical passing scheme, which requires time for routes to develop.

However, they face a daunting litmus test in the Giants’ defensive front.

New York’s pass rush, known for its ability to collapse the pocket from the interior and disrupt timing with exotic blitz packages, is specifically designed to exploit the lack of continuity.

Since the Browns' unit is essentially a collection of individual talents who haven't played together at live-game speed, the Giants will likely use heavy stunts and late rotations to test their communication.

If the Browns haven't mastered their line-calls and hand-offs by kickoff at MetLife, the Giants' front could turn this into a one-dimensional game, forcing Cleveland into obvious passing downs and making for a very long afternoon for the new coaching staff.

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