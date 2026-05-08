Giants’ Hidden Gem? Why TCU’s Coltin Deery is the Ideal Developmental Project for New York’s O-Line

The New York Giants have attacked the offensive line heavily this offseason, and there seems to be a lot of changes on the horizon for the interior of the offensive line.

The security at offensive tackle, thanks to Andrew Thomas and the re-signing of Jermaine Eluemunor, means that the work on the interior is to ensure that the Giants can put the best offensive line they can out on the field, not only now but into the future.

That future can look different depending upon what prospects you are considering, and that's where TCU offensive lineman Coltin Deery comes into play.

He may not be a guy who can threaten for a roster spot now, but as a developmental piece on the practice squad, he could be an intriguing future interior offensive lineman for the Giants.

Let's examine why.

Versatility

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; TCU offensive lineman Coltin Deery speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Coltin Deery started his career at Maryland, where he made two starts at center as a freshman. The next season, he transferred to TCU. In 2024, he started at guard for the majority of the season before taking over at center for the team's bowl game.

In 2025, Deery started all 12 games at center, cementing himself as the anchor of the team's offensive line. That versatility across the interior means that he could turn into a super sub for the Giants, being able to replace either guard position or the center. Essentially, he could be a younger version of Greg Van Roten.

Versatility seems to be a hallmark of this new regime's focus on the offensive line. Having linemen who can do more than one thing creates opportunities to bolster the depth, even when they have to whittle it down to the final roster.

As a developmental prospect, Deery could be one phone call away from getting the call-up if he's available on the practice squad.

Athleticism and wrestling background

Deery is an athletic offensive lineman who was considered to be a high-level wrestler during his high school career. Wrestling is a sport with a direct correlation to football for offensive linemen, for several reasons.

It helps them understand how to maneuver their bodies in tight spaces. It teaches them about leverage and aiming points while also learning to handle opponents who move and constantly adjust.

It gives them the grit needed to win in one-on-one situations and creates a sense of urgency to play until the whistle, or else someone may take advantage of them.

This athleticism can be helpful in the NFL, as offensive coordinators like to send their centers on pulls or leap them out into the secondary for screens up the middle or on the edge.

His ability to get to the second level or lead block outside is a valuable tool, especially against defenses that leave the center uncovered.

Size and physicality

At 6-foot-4 and over 300 pounds, Derry seems to be the prototypical size for the modern-day center. When you look at most centers in the NFL, many of them will top out at 6'3" or maybe even 6-foot-2. They rely heavily on their leverage to beat bigger, taller interior defensive linemen.

But Derry is a naturally physical football player thanks to his wrestling background. His level of aggression, mixed with his understanding of leverage, allows him to utilize his size to overpower interior defensive linemen at times or to thwart their initial power rushes.

By storing Derry on the practice squad, the Giants can continue to work on Derry's strength and refine his technique while also allowing him to learn and fully digest the playbook.

He gets a chance to go up against elite competition when he plays against the first-team defense, which will make him even better and ready when his number is called.

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