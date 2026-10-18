From Undrafted Free Agent to Starting Center: Bryan Hudson’s Rise With the Giants

New York Giants center Bryan Hudson is the definition of a John Harbaugh-type guy.

The 25-year-old offensive lineman works in anonymity, showing up every day with his hard hat and lunch pail to anchor the Giants’ starting offensive line.

He stays engaged in meetings, asking the right questions to clear up any doubts about his assignments or line calls, then goes out, does his thing, calls it a day, and heads home.

Hudson, nicknamed “Huddy,” developed that blue-collar mentality as a young undrafted free agent after signing with the Detroit Lions following the 2024 draft.

A String of Good Teachers

Retired Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow was one of Bryan Hudson's first mentors when it came to life in the NFL. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Detroit, Hudson said he was blessed to learn the intricacies of his craft at the pro level from four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, one of the league’s elite centers during his heyday.

“I was able to spend that offseason with him after signing out of college,” Hudson told New York, Giants On SI.

“The whole O-line room was a veteran group, so I learned from those guys, primarily Frank. I saw how he operated in the meeting room, in the huddle, and at the line of scrimmage; how he handled all the checks and kills, moved from one play to the next, moved IDs, and read defenses.

“That was my first introduction to the NFL, and I got to see it from one of the best. It was cool, and it started me off on a really good foot.”

He spent only a few months with Ragnow and the Lions, who waived him after that summer.

Hudson’s next stop was with the New England Patriots, who signed him to their practice squad. There, he learned from now-retired Patriots veteran center David Andrews, who, like Hudson, was an undrafted free agent and, Hudson said, also taught him a lot about making it in the NFL as an interior offensive lineman.

Retired New England Patriots center David Andrews was another of Bryan Hudson's mentors. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After a little more than three months with the Patriots, Hudson signed with the Giants’ practice squad, where he continued to soak up the finer points of playing offensive line from veterans like John Michael Schmitz and Greg Van Roten, the latter a center/guard.

As a result of that learning and his contributions in the weight room, classroom, and on the field, Hudson has moved into the Giants’ starting center role, replacing Schmitz.

So far, so good for the 6-foot-5, 305-pounder. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Hudson has allowed just one quarterback pressure in 102 pass-blocking snaps.

PFF also has Hudson as the team’s best-graded run-blocking offensive lineman and its second-best-graded pass blocker, behind right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

Growing Into the Role

Hudson, who played both guard and center at Virginia Tech and later Louisville, did a lot of work this past summer along the interior at all three positions, which he said helped him see things from different perspectives when he moved to center full time.

“I’m getting used to controlling the line of scrimmage, making all the calls, and getting everybody on the same page — all the things that need to happen from an operational standpoint,” he said, proudly noting that versatility is one of his calling cards.

“Getting more reps at that, starting from the beginning of the offseason, has been good. It’s been good so far.”

His coaches and teammates have taken notice.

“He played well,” Harbaugh said of Hudson’s first two starts. “Things he can do better, but things he did really well.”

“He’s been awesome out there,” added left guard Jon Runyan Jr. “You know he’s always going to do his job. He’s a smart guy, and he’s setting the front and getting us going the right way. And he’s been solid in the run and pass, and excited to see what he can keep doing for us.”

Room for Improvement

As good as things have gone so far for Hudson, he was also quick to say he still has a lot to improve as he continues this journey with the Giants.

“There are operational things, like getting the calls in and everybody getting on the same page. Communication can always be better, and from an offensive line standpoint, that starts with me, so I’ll keep improving there,” he said.

“There are also techniques and fundamental things from game to game and practice to practice that I can keep improving in the run and pass game. In pass protection, that’s keeping guys covered up and getting everybody on the right guy.

“In the run game, it’s being physical, making sure our landmarks are in the right spot, my hat is in the right spot, and I have good pad level. Those are the things that can always improve week to week.”

A Bigger Purpose

Hudson is passionate about football, but off the field, his advocacy for the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) means just as much to him, and he’s even appeared on Capitol Hill to raise awareness.

Hudson’s interest in the NMDP, which helps people diagnosed with blood cancers or disorders get a lifesaving transplant, comes from a family experience.

His uncle was diagnosed about five years ago with a rare, aggressive form of T-cell lymphoma that, at the time, very few people had. Inspired by his uncle’s fight against the disease, Hudson chose the NMDP as his cause during the NFL’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” campaign.

“I’ve been watching him go through that; it was hard,” Hudson said. “But he’s been such an inspiration, because he’s never changed. It hasn’t affected his day-to-day — how he acts or feels, or how he treats anybody.

“He’s kept the same joy and love for life. If you met him today, you would never know he had cancer unless he told you. I think that’s very inspiring given what he’s going through.”

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