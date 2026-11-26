Thanksgiving has not been a pleasant football holiday for New York Giants fans for much of the last decade and a half. The playoffs often feel out of reach by Halloween, as focus shifts to mock drafts and free-agency theorizing. This year, however, everyone gets to bask in the present .

The Giants are giving their fan base a cornucopia brimming with pride and prosperity. They have given people many reasons to be thankful this Turkey Day, but we managed to whittle the list down to five.

John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh and Big Blue needed each other. The former set out for a fresh start after an 18-year run with the Baltimore Ravens, while the latter desperately searched for a legitimate head coach who could change the results on the field and the culture off it. Although everyone is still in the honeymoon phase, this union is going splendidly.

Sure, there have been some bumps, as in any relationship, but Harbaugh has quickly repaired much of the trust the organization damaged in the recent past.

The Super Bowl XLVII champion brought an experienced, creative coaching staff that has maximized players' strengths. Under his leadership, the G-Men are more disciplined, accountable, motivated and fundamentally sound. Most of all, they are better.

Whether by hiring forward-thinking coaches like Dennard Wilson , bringing over talent from Baltimore or holding more demanding practices, Harbaugh has boosted New York to first place in the NFC East.

If the Giants can hold their lead, they will celebrate their first division title since the Super Bowl-winning 2011 campaign. One man alone cannot rescue a franchise from the abyss, but he can certainly put it on the right trajectory.

Much like Squanto showed the Pilgrims the way, Harbaugh has helped a seemingly hopeless organization remember its identity. Or something along those lines.

Arvell Reese's Rapid Rise

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gets a pass off before being hit by New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New York pegged the Ohio State star as a future game-wrecker at the 2026 NFL Draft. But who would have predicted this?

Only 10 games into his NFL career, the fifth overall pick is already one of the team's most valuable players. He owns an NFL-best 57 solo tackles and a team-high 4.5 sacks. Reese is adapting expertly to the game script, plugging gaps as an impactful run-stopper one week and relentlessly pursuing the quarterback the next.

Beyond the stats, which are plenty impressive on their own, the 21-year-old embodies the intensity that fueled the team in its heyday. Harbaugh's first draft pick as the Giants' head coach is effectively laying the groundwork for how a new Giants player is supposed to carry himself on the field.

Isaiah Likely's Breakout Campaign

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most fans were excited about the Isaiah Likely signing, as he was a Harbaugh guy who flashed promise with the Ravens despite competing with fellow tight end Mark Andrews for targets.

Still, there was reason to be skeptical. Likely had never carried a large workload over an entire season and was coming off the worst year of his NFL career.

In these situations, the player often fails to meet expectations. Likely has shattered them. The 2022 fourth-rounder has already set career highs across the board , with 56 receptions for 610 yards and seven touchdowns. And there are still seven regular-season games remaining.

From supporting cast member to offensive igniter. From Andrews' shadow to potential All-Pro. Given the Giants' past free-agency blunders, they should be mighty thankful to have landed a bargain at $40 million.

The Giants' Secondary

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deonte Banks was widely regarded as a bust. Fellow former first-round pick Greg Newsome II was not playing up to his potential, either. Paulson Adebo had fallen off a cliff. Colton Hood was inexperienced. Jevon Holland was coming off another rough campaign. Ar'Darius Washington was flying well under the radar.

"New York needs more help in the secondary." I wrote that sentence plenty of times during the offseason, and others felt the same.

The cornerback room may as well have been the island of misfit toys, and the safeties were walking question marks. Sure, the group had talent, but it had little to no momentum.

Dennard Wilson has transformed the unit, implementing more aggressive man-coverage schemes that let players like Banks and Newsome flourish. Of course, the players themselves deserve significant credit.

Banks is allowing just 9.5 yards per catch and a 64.9 passer rating , according to Pro Football Focus. He has two interceptions, including a pick-six that clinched a win over the Arizona Cardinals. His 14 pass breakups are tied for the league lead.

Newsome boasts a 62.0 passer rating allowed and played well enough to earn a contract extension with $32 million guaranteed. He will be sidelined for multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain , but Adebo just had his best performance as a Giant in a Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Holland has four interceptions, including a game-sealer against the Tennessee Titans, and Washington has been incredibly active.

An anticipated weakness has become a surprise strength.

Landing J.J. McCarthy for a Day 3 pick

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) tucks the ball to run during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Excitement turned to devastation when Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. Jameis Winston rode the roller coaster, and New York found ways to win. But the offense was built for a mobile quarterback.

Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen took advantage of the Minnesota Vikings' apparent exasperation and acquired J.J. McCarthy for only a 2027 fifth-rounder. A team with its own quarterback issues, both short and long term, decided to part with a 23-year-old who had only 10 games of NFL experience.

Despite struggling against the Jaguars and posting a 59.2% completion rate across six games, McCarthy has been a net positive for the Giants.

The former No. 10 overall pick gives offensive coordinator Matt Nagy more flexibility, and he has proven he can make layered throws. More consistency is obviously needed, but the Giants have time to develop him.

Considering how desperate some teams are under center, Harbaugh should be quite appreciative of the Vikings this Thanksgiving.

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