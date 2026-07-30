John Harbaugh's First Giants Camp Kicks Off — Here's What Stood Out

The New York Giants ’ ship has been mostly adrift the last few years, but in head coach John Harbaugh, the organization feels it finally has the leader it needs to get the boat back in the right direction.

“John's record speaks for itself,” general manager Joe Schoen said on Wednesday before the Giants took to the field for their first training camp practice under Harbaugh.

“He's a tremendous leader, very organized, very detailed. And again, his record speaks for itself, but we got to go out and still do it. We got to build the team. Every year's different, and today's day one of building the 2026 New York Giants.”

Harbaugh’s building of the Giants extends beyond picking the right players to carry out the schemes the coaching staff has spent the offseason drawing up. He’ll also be tasked with turning a once-proud franchise from being a perennial cellar dweller and “get right” game for opponents.

That starts with a training camp which, despite the luxurious accommodations at The Greenbrier and scenic surroundings of the Allegheny Mountains, is going to be like nothing this team has seen in years.

“Yeah, you guys were at the mandatory minicamp, so I think it's going to look like that with pads on,” Schoen said. “We're going to be very detailed. There's going to be a purpose to everything we do throughout each period.

“It's nowhere near what it was 20 years ago when we were going two days right off the bat. I got an idea of what it's going to look like based on the spring. And again, I'm looking forward to seeing how it plays out.”

An intense camp is only the beginning for the Giants, who have three more days of their acclimation period before a day off followed by six straight days of practice.

Here is what else we learned from the Giants’ first practice.

Cool It, Cam

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schoen tried to find the positive in running back Cam Skattebo’s recent backflips, including the one earlier this month in which he didn’t make the landing.

Schoen pointed to the rehab process as led by the trainers and the work that Skattebo put in to ensure he would be fully ready for training camp.

But if Schoen had his druthers, he preferred that Skattebo show his readiness in another way during the offseason.

“He's a young man that's still getting used to the spotlight and in New York City, and you got to be conscious of your actions, not only from a health standpoint, but a perception standpoint,” he said.

“But he knows I'd rather him not do that, especially this close to camp.”

Dart is Getting Used to the Changes

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a very big camp for quarterback Jaxson Dart in so many ways.

For starters, this time last year, he was primarily the No. 2 quarterback behind Russell Wilson and didn’t really get a chance to develop the type of comfort level with his receivers that he might have had if he'd worked with them back in the spring.

That has changed this year as Dart is getting plenty of reps in with the receiving targets he’s likely to be throwing to during the season.

The other big change is in the offense, which requires more work under center, something that has pushed Dart outside of the comfort zone he had last year and in college.

So far, so good, though.

“Yeah, there are a few things mechanically that are different. Probably just the biggest thing is a little bit of footwork landmarks in the pocket. But we've repped the hell out of it,” Dart said after practice.

“I'm feeling really good with the track that we're on, and I'm feeling comfortable. It's not something out there when I'm on the field that I have to think extra about when I'm having a rep at a certain play.

“It's more, obviously, just about getting the rep from a conceptual standpoint, getting on time with all the guys. It's been something that we've really pushed and really got a ton of reps at this offseason.”

Nabers Takes a Big Step Forward

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Receiver Malik Nabers was out on the field for the team’s first practice, doing some running and cutting and running routes against air.

While that was encouraging to see, Nabers, who spent roughly 20 minutes at practice before heading inside presumably for treatment, still sounds like he has a long way to go before he’s ready for the start of the season.

“He wasn't scheduled for a full practice today,” Harbaugh said. “I don't think he'll be scheduled for a full practice for a little while yet. So, we'll see where we go.”

Both Harbaugh and Schoen said that there is a plan for easing Nabers back into the physical grind after nine months away from it. But it was also acknowledged that there could be curveballs thrown into the plan.

“I think you take it one day at a time,” Harbaugh said. “We'll meet the circumstances where we find them every single day. I mean, maybe he'll get way ahead, maybe he won't, whatever. You can't really put a timetable on it exactly.

“I think you just see where it goes because we want him to be at his best. So, when he's ready to be at his best, he'll be at his best. And if you work hard every day, the body's amazing. So, he's been doing that. So, that's really what matters, and that's all we try to really measure.”

Odell Looked Good

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of when Nabers is ready, this summer offers receiver Odell Beckham Jr., a legitimate chance to contribute to the offense.

To his credit, Beckham, who made his latest debut with the team back in the spring, has come a long way in terms of his conditioning and comfort level in the offense, according to both Schoen and Harbaugh.

“I would say after taking a year off, not being in the league in 2025, then our first workout, he looked good, probably needed to get in a little bit better shape,” Schoen said. “Coach had challenged him, and he was in better shape.

“He can still get open; he's still got really good hands, catches the ball well. And again, he was there for a short time in the spring, so again, we'll see how this looks.”

“I thought he looked good,” Harbaugh said after practice.

Up Next

The Giants are back on the field for their second practice (and third day of the five-day acclimation period) on Thursday. The practice will be open to the public and is free to attend. Practice is scheduled for 1:30 to 3:15 p.m.

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