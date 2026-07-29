New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen smiled as running back Cam Skattebo walked by during Schoen’s annual training camp press briefing with reporters, the running back letting out his signature “Woo!”

The Giants general manager wasn’t necessarily smiling however when Skattebo did a backflip gone awry at the Fanatics event earlier this month, the running back failing to land on his feet.

Fortunately, Skattebo wasn’t hurt, but Schoen, who revealed he was having dinner while on vacation when the video was brought to his attention, undoubtedly had a hard time swallowing when he saw it.

But again, the good news is that Skattebo, who appears fully recovered from the season-ending ankle injury he suffered in Week 8, is a full-go with no restrictions.

“Yeah, he's good to go,” Schoen said. “He's been busting his tail. The video shows a little bit about how good his rehab's been, that he's able not to land it and still be okay. So yeah, he'll be out here, he'll be ready to go today, and he'll be doing everything.”

Well, almost everything. Schoen and the rest of the Giants would prefer that Skattebo exercise better judgment when it comes to doing backflips, something they’ve addressed with the second-year running back.

“He's a young man that's still getting used to the spotlight and in New York City, and you have to be conscious of your actions, not only from a health standpoint, but a perception standpoint,” Schoen said.

“He knows I'd rather him not do that, especially this close to camp. But it’s also a testament to how good of a job our training staff did, and the medical staff did in terms of getting him back and ready to go here as we start camp.”

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skattebo showed a lot of promise in his abbreviated rookie season, running the ball 101 times for 410 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 24 receptions for 207 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing dual-threat ability as a running back.

The Giants have big plans for him going into the season. The team is reportedly looking to incorporate more of a run-heavy offense similar to what head coach John Harbaugh ran for 18 years with the Baltimore Ravens.

“It makes me really excited because in the short time that we had, there was a lot of energy, there were a lot of explosives, and that's what kind of player he is,” quarterback Jaxson Dart said.

“He brings a completely different element to an offense. So, I'm really looking forward to the future, getting him back healthy, because I think the sky is the limit for what we can do.”

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