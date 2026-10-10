Giants Place Chauncey Golston on IR, Elevate Two From Practice Squad
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The New York Giants have elevated wide receiver Dalen Cambre and outside linebacker Trace Ford from their practice squad and have placed defensive lineman/outside linebacker Chauncey Golston on IR.
Golston suffered a neck injury in last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he missed five consecutive games in 2025 due to a neck injury. It is unknown whether what caused him to miss those games is the same issue bothering him this season.
Golston was the only Giants player who was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders and did not travel with the club this week. Safety Jason Pinock, also ruled out with a concussion, is believed to have made the trip.
This week marks Cambre's first elevation, adding depth on special teams and at receiver, and Ford's second, with help on special teams and on defense.
With Golston placed on IR, the expectation is that Jihad Ward, who was signed to the 53-man roster last week off the Vikings practice squad, will be active and have a sizable role on defense by taking on Golston’s role.
The Giants also have an opening on the 53-man roster, as they did not fill Golston’s spot.
One possibility for the open spot, assuming there are no more notable injuries, is to open the 21-day practice window for cornerback Korie Back, who was placed on IR during training camp but was also designated to return.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina