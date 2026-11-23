Is there any question that the New York Giants defense was the star of their 23-18 Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence may have thrown for 301 yards, the fourth-most by a quarterback in Week 11 games played through Sunday night, but make no mistake: he was uncomfortable all night long thanks to a relentless, aggressive attack launched by defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

The Giants blitzed Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on 25.5% of his dropbacks, according to NFL+, the 14th most among teams in Week 11. Lawrence completed 53.8% of his pass attempts for 109 yards and threw both of his interceptions when blitzed.

We’ll obviously get to Abdul Carter and the rest of the player-by-player breakdowns. Still, it’s pretty amazing to think that the Giants defense played at such a high level without outside linebacker Brian Burns, inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and, for most of this week’s game, cornerback Greg Newsome II.

Clearly, if the Giants are going to roll into the postseason — and it sure looks that way — it’ll be behind a defensive unit that has allowed only one opponent (Week 6 vs. the Saints) to score more than 30 points against them all season.

Now for the grades…

Defensive Line

D.J. Reader

New York Giants defensive line DJ Reader | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undisputed leader of the interior pit crew on this team, Reader continued to excel in his role with another 4 tackles, a resounding sack, and several more pass-rush pressures, including a hold that wasn't called and a quarterback hit that forced an incompletion.

It’s certainly unexpected that Reader has become this defense’s best inside pass rusher, but the facts are facts.

Week in, week out, he’s beating opposing guards one-on-one with some unexpected moves and movement for a man his size.

Give the coaches credit for keeping his snap count reasonable, as keeping this veteran on the field is a huge (pardon the pun) requisite moving forward.

Bobby Jamison-Travis

Helping the coaches monitor Reader’s snap count is the continued sharp play of this rookie, who’s been called “Baby Reader” in the locker room.

Jamison-Travis continues to play nose tackle the way it’s supposed to be played: holding his ground, staying low, and using proper technique.

Though he didn’t make the stat sheet, the kid was in the middle of things every time he stepped on the field, helping the group hold the Jags’ running game to just 77 yards.

Shelby Harris

Getting in on some of the defensive fun, the veteran defensive end recorded a hit on the quarterback and three tackles against the run.

Harris has become a consistent presence in the starting lineup and teams well with Reader and company, with his veteran eyes and solid mobility for his size.

C.J. Okoye

Getting the surprise uniform this week over Darius Alexander, this big man not only assisted on a running play, but he also recorded a rare hit on the quarterback as the coaches opted for a more run-heavy presence on the D-line this week.

Dawuane Smoot

Also contributing to the heavy look of this week’s defensive pit crew, the veteran Smoot was elevated from the practice squad for the second week in a row.

The coaches clearly like what he brings to the table: veteran eyes, solid bulk, and adequate mobility.

Smoot got a bunch of snaps tonight on passing downs, lining up inside, where one of his inside contain rushes resulted in a sack that was unfortunately nullified by a false start.

Minus the sack, Smoot’s name did not show up on the stat sheet, but he played a lot out there, as he knows how to play the game and where to be.

Smoot is another reliable inside/outside player, similar to Chauncey Golston, though not quite as dynamic.

Outside Linebackers

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) reacts after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abdul Carter

The star of this week’s game, Carter was all over the place, creating havoc while attacking the line of scrimmage with wild abandon.

He recorded two sacks, one on an inside game, another on an edge rush, while also helping and abetting D.J. Reader on his sack with a chaos-inducing stunt.

When Carter wasn’t getting mugged on his edge rushes, he was making edge and pursuit tackles against the run.

Carter’s stat line was ridiculous: 2 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 12 pressures (the most recorded by anyone this year in the league), 4 tackles, 3 TFL, and, late in the fourth quarter, he drew a holding call.

The Jaguars had no answer for him. The best way to deal with him is to get a lead and milk the lead so you can scheme him with big bodies. When you’re trailing by two scores, you can’t do that, and what results is what you saw this week: chaos.

Carter was easily the best player on the field on either side, and it wasn’t close.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Compared to Carter’s flash game, Thibodeaux continued to play the disciplined style that he is apparently limited to. It includes solid edge containment, physical edge play overall, closing down on the middle vs. the run, and pass-rushing with contain in mind.

He’s playing a physical brand of football which is contributing to the much-improved run defense.

Thibodeaux chipped in with 3 total tackles, intercepted the Jags’ 2-point conversion attempt, and had a big fourth-quarter pass rush that the very elusive Jaguars quarterback avoided.

Trace Ford

Ford got a handful of pass-rushing edge snaps, as the coaches continued to mix and match their edge group with Brian Burns long gone.

Ford doesn’t have a big pass-rush package, including zero bull rush, but he seems to know his role, which can also include good coverage feel.

Ford is not much of an edge contain guy against the run.

Malik Harrison

Also providing some big-body edge presence in his limited snaps, it’s obvious the coaches appreciate the physicality and experience Harrison brings to the game.

Inside Linebackers

Arvell Reese

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gets a pass off before being hit by New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Abdul Carter's dynamic game seemed to allow Reese to keep things contained, especially against the run, where he was a significant physical force.

It’s always fun to watch Reese arrive on the scene and how everything seems to screech to a halt. He finishes things with a finality that is sometimes just shocking. Reese made two tackles tonight in coverage, and he was quick to end things after the catch. His face-up hit on the Jags’ quarterback at the end of a scramble could have been the defense’s heaviest hit of the night.

There were no big or splash plays out of Reese this week, though one blitz was on the verge of getting home.

His presence out there is enough to discourage offenses from running the ball. He closes things down between the tackles and ends plays.

Micah McFadden

McFadden may be happy that there is no “Missed Tackle” column on the stat sheet, for he would have led both teams tonight in that category.

Early on, he immediately filled a hole but fell off the tackle, which turned into a 21-yard gain.

There were more missed tackles throughout tonight’s game, none more comical than the three missed tackles on two of McFadden’s positive inside blitzes.

Yes, that’s right, he missed the tackle on the scrambling quarterback twice in one play.

Then he missed the sack on the quarterback later on off of a good blitz. In fact, McFadden’s blitzes keep getting home as he’s very good at it.

Despite the missed tackles, each of his positive blitzes forced incompletions, at the very least.

One issue with the Jags’ productive fourth-quarter passing game was their tendency to go over the middle over McFadden’s head. He needs to hang from a tree this off-season to lengthen those short arms somehow.

And yet, with all the misses, McFadden finished with 6 tackles and never stopped playing hard.

Jack Kelly

When McFadden caught a shoe to the face late in the game, Kelly was selected to replace him. On his very first snap, Kelly blitzed and laid a heavy hit on the scrambling quarterback.

In fact, on each of Kelly’s three snaps, he was sent on the inside blitz. No sense in making things too complicated for the rookie, especially in such a tight finish to a big game.

Cornerbacks

Greg Newsome II

New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an early knockaway, Newsome suffered an ankle injury and did not return; the cornerback was spotted in a walking boot after the game.

Deonte Banks

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) makes a catch before being tackled by New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Playing another aggressive, fearless press-coverage game, Banks finished with one interception, three knockaways, 6 tackles, and a ton of really good coverage play from start to finish.

Banks’ interception came off of blanket coverage of a terrible pass. Despite Banks’ excellent game, the Jaguars tried what everybody else does: attack Banks deep and hope he commits a penalty by never turning around to find the ball.

Banks was up to that task, recognizing what they were doing and overplaying his deep coverage so he faced the quarterback throughout the entire route, which made the knockaway easy.

It was another big-time effort and performance from a flawed corner who happens to own a big-game-hunter attitude with more than enough ammo to back it up, most of the time.

Paulson Adebo

The unexpected hero of this week’s defensive excellence was this veteran, who stepped in for the injured Newsome and played an excellent game.

Not only did Adebo intercept another one of the Jags’ bad throws, but he took on the job of covering their best playmaker, Parker Washington, throughout the second half.

The Jags were desperate for a big play and went deep at Adebo, but he was more than up to the task, never once getting beaten and finishing with 4 total pass breakups.

What we’ve learned about Adebo is that he’s very difficult to beat deep. He’s got great length, doesn’t panic, and can really run.

Most importantly, he will always give you the stuff in front of him, but he hates getting beat deep, which is why he’s so good at it.

The defense didn’t miss a beat when Adebo subbed in for Newsome. His flawless coverage game went a long way toward the defense playing so well.

Dru Phillips

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch, but was ruled out of bounds after a official review, as New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) defends during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though the Jaguars did go after Phillips a lot in coverage, he never once got beat deep, forcing the Jaguars to earn every yard.

Phillips finished with 7 total tackles and 3 knockaways, two of those coming in the red zone, including one on fourth down when he made a fantastic read and closed on the pass.

There were a couple of missed tackles along the way, but Phillips also included some heavy shots to the body in those 7 tackles.

It seems the closer that Phillips gets to the red zone and the less he has to worry about getting beat over the top, the tighter his coverage becomes.

Kudos to him and his improved coverage play in recent weeks.

Safeties

Jevon Holland

New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) walks off the field following a 23-18 victory during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Playing another stellar coverage game for this defense, Holland started with a big hit in deep middle coverage that knocked the ball out of the receiver’s grasp without getting called for a defenseless receiver flag.

Along the way, Holland had two near-interceptions, both in the end zone, as he always seemed to be around the ball.

Holland actually led the entire defense in tackles with 9, several of which were important open-field tackles that kept things under control.

The great red zone dominance the defense showed tonight had more to do with Holland’s blanket end coverage than anything.

Going into this season, we thought this secondary would be a big weakness that would have to be overcome. We were dead wrong.

Holland is this group’s leader, and he continued to make plays tonight all over the field, but mostly as a great last line of defense.

Ar’Darius Washington

It took a while for the coaches to give Washington the starting role alongside Holland, finally, and we don’t know why.

He is such an instinctive, fearless, and aggressive player that whenever he makes a mistake, which admittedly has been rare, he makes it at full speed.

However, we haven’t seen many of those, as Washington continues to give the team productive safety play.

What’s surprised us about this young man is his coverage ability, overcoming his lack of height with quick feet and a good feel for finding and attacking the ball.

He recorded two knockaways this week, one in the end zone and another that should probably be listed as a drop, as it hit him right in the hands.

He added 3 tackles to his line and never left the field, as he’s no liability despite the physical limitations at 5-foot-8”-180. If there’s a smaller safety in the league, we’d be surprised, but there’s nobody out there with a bigger football heart.

Tyler Nubin

The lone play we noticed Nubin on defense tonight was the late Jags’ TD to a wide-open receiver in the back of the end zone.

We immediately went into a blame game on Nubin. Still, he was busily engaged on this play covering a tight end in the flat, so we doubt he was involved in this rare miscommunication that left a receiver so wide open.

Special Teams

Dominic Zvada

The rookie’s day started with a tackle on the opening kickoff, as the coverage teams got off to a slow start. Let’s note here that every single one of Zvada’s kickoffs was deep and returnable, and most of the returns after this opening failure were stopped dead in their tracks.

As for field goals, Zvada was good from 53 and 54 yards, both from the right hash mark and both quite impressive kicks.

Inexplicably, the rookie then pulled a third-quarter chip shot from the right hash, 34 yards wide left.

Then came Zvada’s chance to atone for the miss midway through the fourth quarter, and he responded by making this pressure 43-yarder from the left hash to give the team back its 14-point lead.

All in all, a positive bounce-back game from the talented rookie.

Jordan Stout

New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) celebrates with punter Jordan Stout (15) . | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing with a monstrous 60.3 gross average on his four punts, Stout was back to being a big-time weapon as he had to boom them from deep in his own territory most of the night.

The even better news was that Stout’s coverage teams were excellent, yielding just 23 yards in return yardage while flipping the field and out-kicking his coverage most of the night.

Ben Mann

Continuing to do his job well, Mann had one high snap on one of Zvada’s field-goal makes that made us hold our breath for an instant—the first breath-hold of the season for this rookie who has been so very solid.

Mann also contributed to the punt coverage group with solid positioning.

Xavier Gipson

Another one of the unexpected heroes in this week’s big win, Gipson stepped out of the Eagles’ practice squad right into the big time against a 7-2 team, and he came up big every chance he got.

There was a solid opening kickoff return and a fair catch near midfield (we support ball security, and thus the fair catch). Then a second kickoff return to the 35-yard line.

Then came Gipson’s best play of the week, turning a high deep punt that he fielded at the 10-yard line, and then took on a rather scintillating jaunt to the 36-yard line, a return of 26 yards that was likely the team’s best punt return of the year.

Gipson then followed that up with a kickoff return to the 39-yard line as he outran the coverage around the corner, becoming the first 2026 Giants return man with enough speed to threaten the edge.

Gipson produced 152 yards on returns in his 2026 Giants regular-season debut. Not only was his all-important ball security immaculate, but his decision-making and his speed were big plusses too.

Phil Mafah

Elevated from the practice squad for the second week in a row, Mafah played some coverage special teams snaps, but mostly he served as Gipson’s caddy on kickoffs.

Zaire Barnes

After the opening kickoff coverage failure of the night, Barnes took over and dominated the special teams units with three punt return tackles and another kickoff return tackle.

The four special teams tackles add to Barnes’ totals as he now leads the NFL with a whopping 18 special teams tackles (12 solo).

Barnes has been a leader on specials since he arrived last year and has continued this year. He’s as aggressive as he is physical, which makes for a deadly combination.

Elijah Campbell

Continuing to fill one of the two starting gunner spots, Campbell contributed well in this regard with excellent contain work on all this week’s punts.

Campbell recorded his lone special teams tackle on a kickoff return.

He was also flagged for an illegal formation penalty on tonight’s opening kickoff.

Tyler Nubin

Rivaling Barnes in the way he attacks his role on special teams, Nubin laid out three big hits on kickoff returns that accounted for all his special teams tackles this week.

One of those hits came vs. a dangerous-looking return that Nubin closed on and stopped dead in its tracks. Another kickoff hit put an exclamation point on the team’s near-perfect first-half dominance.

Tavierre Thomas

This recent practice squad pickup off of the Vikings got the start at gunner and played a fine overall game.

Thomas wasn’t particularly fast or dynamic out there, but he was extremely disciplined and physical, gaining and maintaining his positioning, usually against double-team blocking, on every punt coverage.

With Nic Jones inactive, we thought Thomas provided a more reliable, veteran presence out there.

In fact, all of the team’s practice squad hijacks have been veteran players who have helped to rein in this very young roster with their calm and heady play, something that the young pups need to learn and gain from experience.

Colton Hood

The key to Gipson’s big 27-yard punt return was Hood’s solo block on the Jaguars’ gunner, which completely neutralized him.

Hood’s block allowed Gipson to pass up a fair catch and take the ball upfield, giving the offense some much-needed field position.

Micah McFadden

The team’s starting inside linebacker made one of the punt coverage team’s solo tackles by finding the ball and chopping down the returner at the ankles.

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