Despite a few embarrassing weeks this season, the New York Giants are still on an upward trajectory after a potentially transformative offseason and have seized first place in the NFC East .

The future is seemingly bright, or at least much less gloomy. But that is not the case for everyone on this team.

While the campaign has been positive overall, several players' futures with Big Blue are mired in uncertainty. It is becoming increasingly hard to see these five men in a Giants uniform next year.

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CB Paulson Adebo

New York signed the former New Orleans Saints cornerback to a $54 million contract worth $38.5 million guaranteed in 2025.

Now, he is a healthy scratch who has fallen below wild-card-turned-fairly-reliable starters Greg Newsome II and Deonte Banks. What a disaster.

Adebo lost his starting job this summer, playing just 71 defensive snaps in 2026 after a disappointing 12-game stretch last season. Once a genuine playmaker who posted seven interceptions, 28 passes defended and 128 tackles over 22 games, the 27-year-old has not delivered.

With Adebo carrying a $20.317 million cap hit next year, his chances of making the roster don't look good.

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tracy's fall from grace is arguably more shocking than Adebo's because he had already had individual success with the Giants.

The former Iowa wide receiver and Purdue running back joined an exclusive Giants club of players who amassed 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of their first two seasons with the franchise.

He has logged a paltry 19 carries in seven games in 2026 and is averaging 2.9 yards per rush.

Making matters worse, Tracy is currently on injured reserve with a hamstring issue, though he is expected to return at some point.

Fans envisioned a backfield by committee, but if that is the case moving forward, Cam Skattebo may have a different running mate.

QB Jameis Winston

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jameis Winston still flashes moments of brilliance and even led the game-winning drive in a Week 9 road win against the Philadelphia Eagles. He also inked a two-year, $13 million extension in September, ostensibly locking him up for the 2027 campaign. But things have changed rather quickly.

After an erratic stretch by Winston, the Giants acquired young quarterback J.J. McCarthy later that month and have since named him the starter. He has played well enough to occupy that role for the foreseeable future.

When Jaxson Dart returns from his severe knee injury, he will presumably have a strong chance to reclaim his spot atop the depth chart. The organization can either keep McCarthy, which could theoretically lead to a QB competition, or explore trade options for Winston.

The latter is becoming more plausible. Even though the veteran signal-caller is a valued locker room leader, it is never easy to ship out promising young talent. Winston may be the odd man out, but fear not, he should land on his feet.

DL Chauncey Golston

Fresh off a career 2025 campaign with the Dallas Cowboys, Chauncey Golston signed a three-year, $18 million deal with Big Blue. He was underutilized and injured last season. The 2021 third-round selection was getting more burn in 2026, but a neck issue will sideline him until 2027.

Where does that leave him? Not in a good spot. The sixth-year defensive lineman has not put together enough impressive tape to outweigh his frequent injury troubles. The Giants can save $5.5 million in cap space if they cut him this offseason, while incurring roughly $3.2 million in dead money, per Over the Cap.

LB Micah McFadden

This one is a bit different from the others. Despite still having problems in coverage, McFadden is proving quite useful against the run, so much so that he might price himself out of the Giants.

The 26-year-old has bounced back nicely after missing almost all of 2025 with a foot injury. He has recorded one sack, one fumble recovery and 10 stops in 202 defensive snaps .

With rookie Arvell Reese thriving and Tremaine Edmunds likely to regain an important role when he returns from a torn chest muscle, New York doesn't really need another starting-caliber linebacker. Someone will, however.

McFadden is sure to draw some interest on the free-agent market this offseason. Since the team has other areas of concern, Harbaugh might let him walk out the door and shore up the linebacker group in the NFL Draft or via a cheaper signing.

Ultimately, this is a feel-good story for a player who has worked hard to be productive again. Its ending just might not come with the Giants.

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