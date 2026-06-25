Chris Manhertz is the Giants' Most Unsung Weapon in John Harbaugh's Smashmouth Offense

New York Giants tight end Chris Manhertz is entering his 11th NFL season and his third with Big Blue. As was the case in his first two seasons with Big Blue, Manhertz projects as a spot player who is called upon in short-yardage, goalline, and other running situations.

The former basketball player also brings something else to the team: experience. As the oldest tight end in the team’s room (and the oldest on the team), Manhertz epitomizes the old school throwback mentality in that he embraces doing the dirty work, which allows his teammates to enjoy the statistical rewards of their positions.

Chris Manhertz, TE

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 235 lbs.

Exp: 10

School: Canisius

How Acquired: FA-'24

2025 in Review

Manhertz spent the 2025 season as the Giants' third tight end behind Johnson and Daniel Bellinger, appearing in just 208 offensive snaps , 150 as a run blocker and 43 as a pass blocker.

In limited snaps, this 33-year-old blocking tight end caught one ball and blocked really well, finishing with a 69.9 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, the fourth-best run-blocking grade on the team, and a 69.7 pass-blocking grade, which was the sixth-best mark on the team.

Manhertz, who was widely respected in the locker room, also contributed on special teams as a core member on all the units.

Contract/Cap Info

Manhertz is on his third one-year deal with the Giants after re-signing with the team in March. His latest contract is a veteran salary benefit worth $1.487 million, but the total cap hit is just $1.262 million, or 0.4% of the team’s total cap for 2026.

His contract ranks 87th in the NFL in total salary cap hit among tight ends. The deal includes just $262,000 in guarantees, so the Giants can choose to move on with minimal repercussions if he fails to make the roster.

2026 Preview

Manhertz isn’t the flashiest name on the roster, but make no mistake: his blocking ability, special teams contributions, and leadership are highly valued in the locker room.

Having Manhertz on the field in an in-line role is like having another offensive lineman, and for a Giants team that is looking to bring back the smashmouth power running game under head coach John Harbaugh, Manhertz just seems custom-made for the role as the third tight end behind projected starter Isaiah Likely and third-year man Theo Johnson.

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