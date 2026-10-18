Giants-Saints Live Blog: Big Blue Looks to Stack Wins at MetLife

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Giants return home Sunday to face the New Orleans Saints with a simple goal: stack wins.

That’s been the message since the start of the season for the Giants, who lead the NFC East by 1.5 games. Undefeated at home, they are looking to add another win to that record as they continue striving to match their 6-0 start at home achieved in 2008.

They will face a battered and bruised Saints team that has won the last three meetings but hasn’t had its luck this season. New Orleans is trying to snap a three-game losing streak and make up ground in a winnable NFC South, but numerous issues from personnel to coaching have caused the Saints to sputter.

Here are some storylines that will play out as the game unfolds.

Take It On the Run

The Saints have the league’s 30th-ranked run defense, allowing 4.9 yards per carry. The Giants’ ground game has averaged just 3.7 yards per attempt since Jaxson Dart’s season-ending knee injury.

Will the Giants’ ground game snap out of its funk? Moreover, will the running back carries be redistributed given lead running back Cam Skattebo’s recent ball-security issues?

Rush Hour

The Giants have recorded seven sacks over the last two weeks thanks in part to a heavier reliance on the blitz. The Saints’ offensive line, meanwhile, has allowed three sacks against quarterback Tyler Shough in that span.

Key Matchup: Deonte Banks vs. Chris Olave

Per Next Gen Stats, Giants cornerback Deonte Banks has been targeted 22 times this season and has allowed 11 receptions for 99 yards. His 50% completion rate allowed is tied for the fifth-lowest among all players targeted at least 20 times, and second-lowest among NFC players.

It’s unknown whether defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson plans to have his cornerbacks travel with specific receivers. Still, the possibility of Banks covering Chris Olave, the Saints’ top wideout, is intriguing, and the result could significantly affect the outcome.

Follow All the Action

The Giants and Saints kick off at 1:05 p.m. at MetLife Stadium. Follow along with our interactive blog, featuring game highlights, scoring plays, stats, injury updates, and more.

And don’t forget to check back after the game for our postgame reaction, locker room report, and takeaways.

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