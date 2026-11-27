J.J. McCarthy has been playing some fine ball since coming to the New York Giants and taking over the starting quarterback role from Jameis Winston.

But as good as he's looked, two areas of his game are still very much a work in progress.

The first is his deep ball. McCarthy has 26 deep-ball attempts (20-plus air yards) this season, tied for 24th most among the league's 32 quarterbacks. He has completed a dismal 38.5% of those throws, which ranks tied for 19th among quarterbacks.

"At the end of the day, I just missed them," he said of his unsuccessful deep passing attempts since coming to the Giants.

"The big thing that kind of stood out to me was just put some more air on the ball and let the receivers be able to track it a little bit better, but that's an easy fix, and we'll get it fixed."

The second, and perhaps more important, area is passing touchdowns. McCarthy has just three passing touchdowns since coming to the Giants. That's the same number as injured starter Jaxson Dart, who reached that total in Week 1 alone.

For McCarthy, it's not so much a matter of arm strength. He has plenty of that to make the throws that need to be made.

But he's still getting up to speed on the playbook. He's also learning how each of his receivers reacts when he's covered or jammed at the line of scrimmage, and he has to commit each week's game plan to memory. With all that on his plate, it's fair to say McCarthy isn't playing at full speed yet.

All of that will come in time as he keeps leading the Giants' offense toward what they hope will be their first postseason berth since 2022.

"Just being able to get in here and work with the guys just constantly and just be able to get those reps over and over again. But I'm going to make those," he said on Wednesday after the Giants concluded practice.

"Those are things that are going to come and have shown up, but sometimes you just miss. In this league, you can't miss too many times. So just be able to be ready for that next opportunity and nail it."

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