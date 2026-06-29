Giants Counting on Tremaine Edmunds to Help Fix Broken Run Defense

The New York Giants overhauled their inside linebacker room this offseason, starting with free agent Tremaine Edmunds, who signed a three-year, $36 million contract to be the cornerstone of their new linebacker group.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Edmunds has spent his last three seasons with the Chicago Bears, where he played a total of nearly 3,000 defensive snaps .

He led the team in total tackles last season with 112 in 13 games, and has never had a season in his eight years (five of which were with Buffalo) in which he finished with less than 100 tackles.

Overall, Edmunds has played in 119 games and has 900 tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 59 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and 8.5 sacks. Edmunds just turned 28 and is still in his prime. The Giants are counting on him to add a strong presence to the middle of New York's defense.

Fixing the run defense starts with Edmunds

New York Giants ILB Tremaine Edmunds | Patricia Traina | New York Giants On SI

The Giants were unable to stop opponents from running the ball in 2025. They ranked dead last in the NFL in EPA allowed per rush attempt and allowed 2,470 rushing yards.

A large part of the problem was the previous linebackers' inability to get off blocks, fill gaps, and make tackles. That factor prompted the offseason makeover of the unit, Edmunds replacing Bobby Okereke and first-round draft pick Arvell Reese replacing Micah McFadden.

Edmunds will be at the center of that effort. He's been a strong run defender throughout his time in the league and earned a career-high run defense grade of 80.6 from PFF last season.

Big Blue needs a strong year from Edmunds to field a more consistent and effective defense against the run.

Edmunds, who ranked fifth on the most indispensable Giants for 2026, is central to improving the unit, especially against the run.

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is relying on the veteran's physicality and experience to lead the charge in the middle of the field. In a best-case scenario, Edmunds puts together another 100-tackle season and brings the Giants' run defense close to league average.

He's a strong candidate to lead the team in tackles if he can stay healthy throughout the season. And pairing him with Reese, the veteran could make the Giants' inside linebacker duo a strength that Wilson can rely on throughout the year.

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