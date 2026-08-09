When the New York Giant s signed safety Jevon Holland in free agency after the 2024 season, the move was largely viewed by many as a bold attempt to replace Xavier McKinney , whom the Giants lost in free agency after the 2023 season.

The safety had regressed in his final year with the Miami Dolphins amid questions about whether he was a true fit for the scheme the Dolphins ran, but the Giants took a risk on the assumption that he would recover his form.

One season into Holland's three-year, $45.3 million contract, the risk has certainly not paid off. The veteran safety took a step back last season, giving the Giants average play at best.

With Holland making just $1.65 million less per year than McKinney , it’s fair to wonder if the Giants have any regrets in having let McKinney leave in the first place. Since joining the Packers, McKinney has produced ten interceptions in two seasons, one more than the nine he posted in four seasons with the Giants.

Meanwhile, Holland only picked off one pass, while logging 63 tackles and five pass deflections.

Holland was a solid run defender, missing just seven tackles on the season, but he struggled in coverage. He allowed 14.6 yards per reception and was penalized four times on the season.

In a recent ranking of the top 32 safeties in the NFL by Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus, Holland didn't even make the list. To be fair, Holland did deal with a knee injury midway through the season, which cost him some games. While the veteran safety wasn't awful, it’s fair to say that the Giants were expecting a lot more from him.

Can Dennard Wilson’s System Help Get Jevon Holland Back on Track?

April 7: New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson speaks to the media via video conference call. | Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI

Holland is primed for a bounce-back year in 2026. New Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's scheme will put him in more favorable positions.

Wilson's scheme focuses on utilizing press coverage to knock receivers off their routes. This throws off timing-based offenses and puts defensive backs at an advantage, so long as they don't get beat off the line of scrimmage. While the cornerbacks are in press coverage, deep safeties will have more time to diagnose offensive plays.

Wilson also uses two-deep safety looks at a high rate. These coverage schemes, typically Cover 2 or quarters, relieve the pressure that single-high safeties take on.

Last season, Wilson's Tennessee Titans had two deep safeties on 48.5% of their snaps, much higher than the Giants' 37.5% rate.

He also tends to disguise his coverages, giving his safeties an added advantage over opposing quarterbacks.

In a scheme that better supports him, and entering the season at full health, Holland is in a position to make Giants fans forget about McKinney.

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