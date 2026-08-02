Darius Alexander Is Quietly Building a Case as the Giants' Next Pass Rusher

Dexter Lawrence II was an excellent run-stopper for much of his tenure with the New York Giants , but what really made him an elite, one-of-a-kind defensive tackle was his ability to rush the quarterback. Now that he is gone, Big Blue could use another defensive lineman who can get to the signal-caller.

Second-year man Darius Alexander has the tools to be that guy. The No. 65 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is obviously far from Lawrence's class—most defensive linemen are—but he can still apply pressure to opposing offensive lines.

Last season, Alexander finished with 15 pass rush pressures, per Pro Football Focus, the third most among the Giants defensive linemen behind Lawrence (34) and Roy Robertson-Harris (21), both of whom were starters. Five of Alexander’s pass rush pressures came in the final six weeks of the season.

Also over that same six-week period, Alexander was the only one of the Giants defensive linemen to record a sack. The then-rookie also tied Lawrence in tackles for loss with four, showing that he clearly has the strength and athleticism needed to penetrate the O-line.

Darius Alexander is Off to a Good Start

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by New York Giants defensive lineman Darius Alexander (91) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants had the makings of a fierce pass-rushing attack in 2025, and the prognosis for 2026 looks even better. A versatile defensive tackle who can record five or more sacks should ensure the unit's growth in 2026.

Already, Alexander is off to a fast start. Coming off a fine spring in which he mostly worked with the first team defense, he’s been one of the more active playmakers on defense, capped by a highlight-reel pick to end Friday’s practice.

Alexander has, in fact, developed very well after what was a concerning start to his pro career. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder missed a significant portion of spring workouts in his rookie year, which could at least partially explain why he struggled in the first half of the 2025 season.

Alexander posted half a sack and four combined tackles in the first eight weeks, registering only 141 snaps in that span.

However, he gained some steam in the latter half of the campaign. He totaled 28 or more snaps five times in his last eight games, his role increasing over that span.

The 25-year-old also improved as a run defender and ended with 12 stops. He will continue to hone his skills in that crucial area, but his pass-rushing prowess remains a valuable trait that the Giants hope to utilize further.

Defensive line coach Dennis Johnson is looking to help Alexander take the next step in his development. Ultimately, though, it will be on No. 91 to make an impact and earn more responsibilities on this team.

If he succeeds, then New York will boast the intimidating defensive line it was supposed to have last season.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.