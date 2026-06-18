Dart, Nabers, and Skattebo Are Already the Giants' Most Exciting Offensive Trio in Years

The New York Giants may not have planted themselves at the top of the NFL standings over the last few years, but they've built up enough star power to satisfy fans in the Big Apple.

The young offensive core of quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Malik Nabers, and running back Cam Skattebo gives the team something to build around for the future. With each player age 24 or younger, the trio is set to define the Giants' offense for years to come.

Clearly, a large portion of the fanbase is already bought in (literally). All three young stars ranked in the top 50 of the NFLPA's recently released player sales rankings : Dart ranked 27th, Skattebo 35th, and Nabers 38th.

The list included sales in "all officially licensed NFL player products and merchandise." The Giants fell only behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East in terms of players ranked in the top 50.

Giants' Young Offensive Core Can Define the Next Era of New York Football

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrate Skattebo's touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Each of the three players still carries his own question marks. Nabers and Skattebo are both coming off major injuries, while Dart is looking to take a big leap upward in Year 2.

There's no guarantee that all three players will become long-term answers for Big Blue; however, if they all take a significant step forward in 2026, they'll establish themselves as the best offensive trio the Giants have had since quarterback Eli Manning, running back Saquon Barkley, and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shared the field.

Fans have bought into Dart's heroics, Skattebo's tenacity, and Nabers' dynamism. Now, it's time to prove that this group can translate its unique qualities into winning football games.

Despite the small sample size—the trio only played one game together—the three teammates have already shown they are capable of delivering high-quality performances.

With quick recoveries from Nabers and Skattebo, and newfound cohesion between each player, New York will have clear answers at three of the game's most important positions. It won't take long for these young stars to push themselves even higher in the NFLPA's merchandise sales rankings.

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