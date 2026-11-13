Harbaugh Keeps the Faith After Another Costly Miss by Rookie Kicker

There’s an adage that you don’t give up on talent the minute things head south, but with New York Giants rookie kicker Dominic Zvada, it’s fair to wonder when enough is enough.

In Thursday night’s 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, Zvada not only missed his lone field goal attempt, a 33-yarder from the troublesome right hash that was his sixth miss of the season and his first inside 40 yards, but also sent a kickoff out of bounds, gifting the Commanders starting field position on their own 40-yard line.

Those missed three points meant the difference between overtime and a loss.

Despite Zvada’s struggles, head coach John Harbaugh isn’t ready to pull the plug on his rookie kicker.

“You can’t, as soon as a guy doesn’t make a play, start firing people left and right. Especially your kicker who’s a rookie. So, I’m confident he’s going to become a good kicker,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh’s patience is admirable, but it’s also fair to wonder how many more mistakes he will tolerate.

The Giants, who for the most part this season have overcome their self-inflicted wounds, couldn’t do so in a key division game that, had they won, would have not only buried the Commanders but also padded the Giants’ fragile lead in the NFC East.

Zvada did make all three of his extra points, but after the game he told reporters that the 33-yard miss was one he should have made, blaming himself.

New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Still, he has his head coach’s confidence moving forward.

“I’m not going to panic halfway through the season when a guy’s made a bunch of kicks, if that’s what you’re inferring we should be doing,” Harbaugh said.

“We’re just not going to knee-jerk it like that. He’s going to make kicks. He’s going to make a lot of kicks. I believe in him. I think he’s really good and really talented. We’re going to allow him to do it, and it’s up to him to do it.”

The question is how much more opportunity the rookie will get before Harbaugh has no choice but to look elsewhere. It’s a question the head coach apparently hopes doesn’t come up again.

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