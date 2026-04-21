Giants Draft Strategy: Why a Defensive Double-Dip Is the Dream Scenario

When it comes to succeeding in the NFL Draft, a team is often required to have the perfect blend of a strong strategy and a little bit of the luck for the board to fall in the direction they hope it does.

The New York Giants have been busy crafting their roster to more properly for the vision of new head coach John Harbaugh, who is confident that he can fight the ship with their current bunch plus a few solid additions at several areas of need.

Free agency saw a good spread of signings on both sides of the ball, as the Giants tackled the back two levels of their defense and recruited some new weapons for quarterback Jaxson Dart to unleash more of an aggressively vertical style of offense through the air.

The open market won’t always solve all of a team’s issues, and the Giants certainly have some left, especially along their two interiors, including the defensive side having a huge hole in the middle following New York trading defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals.

With the No. 10 pick coming back to them in that deal, GM Joe Schoen and Harbaugh will have two chances in the most coveted range of the first round to secure a pair of elite prospects that will hopefully elevate their locker room in 2026.

Their strategy might be unknown to the fans on the outside, but the different outcomes for those two picks could be altered in several different ways as we see how things unfold on Thursday night.

If the Giants are able to find some more of that rare magic and have the board side with them on night one, here’s what the ideal pairing of players could look like for Big Blue’s draft dreams.

Giants Double-Dip on Defense at Picks No. 5 and 10

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) celebrates a defensive stop during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of the Giants’ acquiring the Bengals’ first round pick at No. 10 for the Dexter Lawrence trade, New York’s next potential move with the selection has centered around three main options in most analysts’ minds.

The first is that the Giants could look to trade out of the 10th pick in a quest for additional draft capital in the second or third rounds, where they currently hold just the No. 37 pick before sitting dormant until 105th pick at the start of Day 3.

While Joe Schoen could certainly command a nice ransom of picks for that premier selection, it would also behoove him and the Giants to consider attacking a top pass catcher at that spot.

Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, at least by some reports, is believed to be on their radar as a potential WR2 option alongside Malik Nabers when he is back healthy.

However, the Giants could also choose to pursue a talented replacement for Lawrence at the top of the draft as their defensive front has now likely shot up their shortlist of priorities for improving the roster to compete next season.

If we had control of the decisions being made at 1925 Giants Drive, this would be the dream scenario for the franchise to ace their first two turns on Thursday night.

An early focus on the defense feels imperative for Harbaugh and company, who expect to be playing with a very active and physical scheme that was a staple from his time with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Giants’ unit was the larger reason why they struggled to win games as they couldn’t stop the run at all and were inconsistent in the coverage game due to injuries and a lack of experience within their ballhawk ranks that suffered a key loss with Cor’Dale Flott leaving in free agency.

The best answer to both of those issues should start with the Giants choosing Ohio State safety Caleb Downs as the No. 5 choice. An argument can equally be made for Sonny Styles and the insane versatility he would bring at linebacker, but Downs has a very high football-IQ and the turnover prowess to make the secondary a whole lot scarier.

While receiving trade calls could be tempting to answer as the board unfolds, they should then switch over to the defensive line where they can freely double dip on one of the few top tier gap stuffers in this year’s class such as Kayden McDonald or Peter Woods.

Not choosing to address both sides of the line of scrimmage with two highly coveted picks might be a tough thing to do, especially for Harbaugh as he loves to dominate the game up front with power.

The offense had its faults at times during the 2025 season, but it would make more sense to capitalize on the unique prospects on the defensive side who would give Jaxson Dart and the Giants huddle a better chance to remain in close games and make the plays that decide them in the fourth quarter.

As many who follow the NFL Draft know, insanity can happen at any moment and it’s very hard to have the benefit of the board falling in one’s favor, leaving a strong yet flexible plan a must for responding to those curveballs that arise on the fly.

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