Why Mel Kiper’s Latest Projected Pick for the Giants is a Massive Mistake

The New York Giants ' blockbuster trade that sent their three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals has already shaken up the draft board ahead of the first round after the Bengals handed them the No. 10 overall pick as return for the deal.

With that extra selection in general manager Joe Schoen's back pocket–the 11th total top-10 choice the franchise will make since the 2015 draft, assuming they kept it–the Giants could have a bunch of options they could take to help head coach John Harbaugh build a competitive roster heading into the 2026 season.

A couple of positions garnering early attention in the aftermath of Lawrence's departure are wide receiver, where the Giants could snag a potential WR1 or 2 prospect to pair with Malik Nabers, and defensive tackle, where the team needs a replacement for its lost veteran.

Either one of those positions feels like a solid move for the Giants, but ESPN NFL Draft insider Mel Kiper Jr. is surprisingly going in a peculiar direction with his updated mock draft to reflect the trade between New York and the Bengals.

Kiper, who has the Giants taking Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 5 to be the new lynchpin in Harbaugh's defense, flipped over to the offensive side of the ball five spots later, except to project the Giants to choose Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa at that pick.

"The Giants traded defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals on Saturday night, giving New York another pick in the top 10,” Kiper said. “And after going defense at No. 5, the Giants would be happy to see the class's top offensive tackle still on the board here.

“They brought back Jermaine Eluemunor, but adding Mauigoa would take this unit to the next level. Plus, they could even kick Mauigoa inside, where I think he has a Pro Bowl ceiling.

"Mauigoa has started 42 games in college; he's a sound pass protector, and he'd open some rushing lanes for Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr."

Better value awaits Giants at top of draft

We are starting to sound like a broken record with having to defend against the Giants making a push towards drafting an offensive tackle like Mauigoa, especially this early in the draft, when there are larger, glaring needs that could be prioritized.

Kiper is respected in draft analysis and Mauigoa has clear strengths, but using the Giants' new top-10 pick on a position addressed by re-signing Eluemunor does not serve their pressing needs.

Eluemunor and Andrew Thomas were among the best bookends in the league last season, allowing just four sacks and 32 combined pressures, and they should remain that way in 2026 if both cornerstone players remain healthy.

Marcus Mbow is also right behind them and has the potential to be the team's swing tackle if he keeps working on his game, unless there is something about his game that Harbaugh doesn't like that is yet to be known.

While Mauigoa has been one of the best pass protectors coming into the draft (he gave up just two sacks and 10 pressures in 826 total snaps last season), the argument by Kiper that he could just as easily shift inside is a little odd at this juncture.

He played just 10 snaps at right guard , all of them coming in 2025, and that role is a whole lot harder to adjust to at the NFL level.

The Giants have already learned that the hard way with their former first-round pick in Evan Neal, who they've tried to transition to right guard in order to help the offensive line depth and try to salvage his career in East Rutherford, which has gone nowhere but sideways.

If Schoen and Harbaugh are adamant on strengthening the trenches, a staple of Harbaugh's culture during the nearly two-decade run he spent with the Baltimore Ravens, the answer will come from drafting a true interior blocker to fortify those middle three positions that have been stripped down over the offseason.

Does that move ultimately come at the No. 10 pick? It's possible, but there is just as much of a chance that the Giants try to attack the receiver or defensive tackle rooms before they go on the hunt for reinforcements in front of Dart.

It will certainly need to happen at some point during the draft's three days for the Giants to get a sense of the state of their offensive line, which was a shocking strength last season.

Until then, let’s please put to rest the idea that an offensive tackle-turned-guard project is the actual answer to giving the front what it needs to be elite again in 2026.

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