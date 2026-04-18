Giants Rise in New Pre-draft Power Ranking Poll

Over the first few months of the offseason, the New York Giants have been a topic of the town, amid the drastic, and in most cases, positive changes they've been making to push them closer to their goal of returning to relevance in the NFL.

It all started with the massive hiring of John Harbaugh as the team's new head coach, bringing to East Rutherford the most accomplished name on the open coaching market to broadly reshape the organization's culture and build on the hidden pieces of talent they've had buried under mostly mediocre football.

After that, it became time for the rest of the Giants' brass to move out of the way and let Harbaugh cook, determining which in-house players are the actual cornerstones in the locker room and what outsiders could come in to help fill the gaps and create something special in New York.

The Giants were pretty successful in furthering that goal during the free agency frenzy despite having to work around their limited cap space, hauling in experienced players on team-friendly contracts to boost the talent at several key positions of need.

While it's obvious there is a serious upward trajectory for Big Blue, not everyone on the outside is as convinced about the current state of the roster and its ability to compete at a high level in the 2026 season.

Pro Football Network writer Allison Koehler has put her name on the list of mild doubters in her latest pre-draft NFL power rankings poll .

Although Koehler had the Giants positioned higher than any other outlet throughout the early portion of the offseason, she still has qualms about how many needs remain and how little draft capital the team has to work with.

"The New York Giants struggled to gain traction throughout the 2025 season, finishing No. 24 in OFFi with a C- grade and No. 23 in DEFi with a D+ grade, highlighting issues on both sides of the ball," Koehler said.

"Much of the offensive inconsistency stemmed from poor protection, as Jaxson Dart was taken down 35 times, a number that must decrease for the unit to function more efficiently.

“New York enters the draft with seven picks and clear priorities, with wide receiver and offensive line topping the list of needs. Until those areas are addressed, it will be difficult for the Giants to show real improvement in 2026, although bringing in John Harbaugh and getting Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo healthy could help."

How Can the NY Giants Best Tackle the NFL Draft?

New York Giants defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (95) lines up on defense during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it is nice to see one analyst stray from the pack in how much credence they gave the Giants in the league power structure, Koehler’s overall reasoning seems a little flawed.

One should be hard-pressed to slap the bulk of the Giants' offensive woes on the offensive line that, while it had been a glaring weakness for much of the past decade, had arguably its best overall season of good health in a long time.

The starting five, highlighted by bookend tackles Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, allowed 15 combined sacks and posted the third-best pass blocking efficiency score in the 2025 season.

Part of the other 20 could be attributed to playing a young quarterback, Jaxson Dart, who was learning on the fly to navigate NFL defenses and sometimes held onto the ball for too long in an effort to make a crazy play downfield.

The other half was a lot of missed opportunities by the Giants' receiving corps, which greatly missed having a reliable vertical threat in Malik Nabers and counted on a smaller slot man, Wan’Dale Robinson, to carry the load of their production, with his first 1,000-yard season that got him paid big in Tennessee.

Sure, the offensive line could always use some good reinforcements, but as does the defensive interior that couldn’t stop the run and secondary, which was picked apart by the league’s best pass catchers, along with injuries.

It feels almost certain that is the direction the Giants will go early on in the draft, with the best possible dilemma being a choice between two Ohio State prospects in Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs at No. 5, who would both bring immense versatility and impact to New York’s new defensive scheme.

Any consideration for the offensive line, for which the guard and center positions need desperate depth, should come at the No. 37 pick, or perhaps we see some other Day 2 trade that arises and grants the Giants a chance to make a third-round selection.

The Giants will likely aim to add an extra X-receiver into the mix to fortify the receiving corps, but the team’s brass sounds confident in the pieces they’ve already assembled, including a unique player in tight end Isaiah Likely and Nabers, who is expected to return fully healthy at some point.

What will be the most interesting factor to watch during and perhaps the draft is the relationship between John Harbaugh and GM Joe Schoen, who will be working in tandem on the team’s picks, and seeing if the two men can come to more agreements than roadblocks on what players to grab at their seven total spots on the board.

It’s going to take a solid draft to help boost Schoen's status amongst the fanbase, which has been critical of some of his past decisions. But will the presence of Harbaugh help his cause, or lead to more internal changes in the future if their views on the roster don’t match up?

We shall see what happens on April 23rd, and if the Giants can further improve their roster that hopes to compete for the playoffs in 2026, there won’t be much else, other than waiting to see the results on the gridiron, for critics like Koehler to use against the organization in the league order.

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