The New York Giants made an unexpected Day 2 move in the 2026 NFL Draft. After selecting Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood with the 37th overall pick in the second round, it seemed their day was done.

Then they traded their fourth- and fifth-round picks, along with a 2027 fourth-round selection, to jump back into the third round and select Notre Dame receiver Malachi Fields. Now, the team has its three remaining sixth-round picks: 186, 192, and 193.

They still have holes to fill and opportunities to add depth, but that becomes much more difficult with so little draft capital remaining.

The Giants have 85 picks until their next selection if they don't make any moves. They still have not addressed needs at defensive tackle and safety, and that could be the focus on Day 3, with the team grabbing some pieces that could develop into players at those positions.

Let's look at a player whom they could target if they plan to get back into rounds four or five, and players who may be available in round six.

Defensive Tackle Early Day 3

Darrell Jackson, Florida State

Florida State defensive lineman Darrell Jackson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the Florida State defensive line was playing well, it was because Jackson was holding them down.

His big, large frame was always a problem for offenses to handle, and many of his successes you won't find in the stat book under his name, but under the names of teammates who benefited from his sacrifice.

At 6'6" and 315 pounds, he has long arms to press offensive linemen, shed them, and make tackles, or to use in a bull rush and attack the quarterback.

Jackson is most effective as a nose guard over the center, fitting perfectly in the Giants' system.

Defensive Tackle Round 6

Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Corleone has the best nickname in college football—"The Godfather." At 6'1", he uses leverage against taller linemen, powering through to control the line of scrimmage.

At over 330 pounds, it's hard to move him when he decides that he wants to anchor down and be the immovable object between the guards. While he is known for his run defense, he does provide some pass-rush ability.

At Cincinnati, he recorded 9.5 sacks. In passing situations, he’s active—not just a stationary presence.

Bobby Jamison-Travis, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bobby Jamison-Travis understands what it takes to work your way up from the bottom to the highest level. He started his collegiate career as a junior college player and had to fight through tons of competition just to be seen.

He arrived at Auburn and worked his way up the depth chart to become a viable member of the Tigers' defense.

He is a gap controller who is strong at the point of attack. This strength doesn't allow him to give ground, enabling him to hold his position even when offensive linemen try to push him back.

He has quick hands, which help him slip blockers and get into the backfield. But ultimately, his bread will be buttered by clogging up rushing lanes and forcing running backs to change direction in the backfield.

Safety Early Day 3

Kamari Ramsey, USC

USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ramsey shows third-level flexibility. He is comfortable as a single-high safety on a hash or coming downhill. He plays better when it is top-down as opposed to having to chase, so he likes to keep everything in front of him to help him make more plays.

His combine performance showed scouts that he has the athleticism to run with the pros in the NFL, a question that many had for him pre-combine.

He also played extensively as the nickelback in 2025 for USC after playing mostly on the back end in 2024 for UCLA. The biggest improvement he made in his game from UCLA to USC is his tackling.

He became a lot more sure and quicker to pull the trigger. He would be a great pickup in the secondary and an immediate special teams addition.

Safety Round 6

Lorenzo Styles Jr, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a wide receiver convert, Styles is still new to the position, but what he's not new to is being an elite-level athlete.

As one of the biggest performers at the combine, he showed that he has the athleticism to dominate at the next level if he can learn the skills and techniques necessary to play the position.

He would be your prototypical deep third, deep middle free safety because of his ridiculous range and speed, and his elite ball skills as a former wide receiver.

Styles is the type of project you take in the later rounds who could quickly become a special teams ace and possibly even break into your starting lineup.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.