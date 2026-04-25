NY Giants Draft Day 3 Live Blog: Can Joe Schoen Find Late-Round ‘Gems’ With Limited Picks?

So far, so good for the New York Giants .

Big Blue, through two days of the NFL Draft, has addressed several needs, including receiver, offensive line, and linebacker. But there is still much more work to be done, and not much draft capital left to do it.

The Giants, as is known by now, traded away their fourth and fifth round picks in this year’s class as part of a package to move back into the third round for Notre Dame receiver Malachi Fields.

That leaves New York with just three sixth-round picks at the start of Day 3 to address other potential needs such as defensive tackle, center, and safety.

When we get into the latter part of the draft, it becomes more of a crapshoot for teams than ever before, but that’s not to say that late-draft and undrafted free agent gems can’t be found--just ask former Giants like receiver Victor Cruz, linebacker Chase Blackburn, fullback Henry Hynoski, and tight end Jake Ballard abut that.

One other thing to remember about the draft and the aftermah: It's rare that teams address all their long-term needs, which is why the Giants, in their approach to roster building this year, went heavy on veteran free agents as they continue to build up the organization's foundation through the draft.

Over time, as young talent is brought in, the merry-go-round of disappointments this Giants franchise has faced will start to come to an end, yielding better results for the long-suffering fan base.

And as general manager Joe Schoen said on Friday night in response to a question about having given up so much capital for Fields, there is still free agency, both the veteran kind and the post-draft activity, to address any remaining needs.

And so, as the 2026 NFL Draft comes to a close over the next few hours, as has been the case all weekend long, we have for you a fresh love blog where you can follow along on all the activity, including any potential surprises that the Giants might have in store should they be secretly plotting to trade back up in this draft (doubtful).

After the draft, be sure to keep it here as we’ll track undrafted free agent signings and have further analysis, interviews, and more about the Giants’ offseason efforts.

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