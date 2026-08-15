Giants' Franchise Value Hits $12 Billion, Third-Highest in the NFL, Per New Report

Behind the highlight plays, the coaching battles, and the wins and losses, the NFL is a business. Among franchise owners, there is a wide range of involvement and desire to win, but every owner wants their franchise to grow in value.

The New York Giants have been incredibly successful at doing just that. According to Sportico , the franchise is worth $12 billion, ranking third in the NFL. Only the Dallas Cowboys ($15.5 billion) and the Los Angeles Rams ($12.7 billion) are worth more.

Sportico's valuations are "derived from metrics by which football-team transactions occur, including aggregating local and national revenues and factoring in a team-specific multiplier."

Of course, the valuation isn't an exact estimate of what the franchise could be sold for. The Seattle Seahawks were recently sold for $9.61 billion despite a 2025 valuation of $6.59 billion.

Big Blue raised its value by 17% since last year, maintaining its third-place status. Just behind, the New England Patriots and New York Jets closed the gap, growing by 19% and 28%, respectively.

The Giants actually grew in value at a slower rate than any other NFL team, though their third-place valuation remains strong.

Sportico's valuation data only dates back to 2020, but it shows that the Giants have exploded in value over the last half-decade. In 2020, the franchise was worth $4 billion.

The value has tripled since. The largest increase in value occurred between 2024 and 2025, when the franchise rose from $7.65 billion to $10.25 billion.

Giants' Value Has Nothing to Do with Wins and Losses

The Giants play in the world's largest sports market and have established a longstanding brand. Their place among the NFL's most valuable organizations isn't going anywhere.

Interestingly, team success is not a reliable indicator of franchise value. Six of the top ten franchises on Sportico's list missed the playoffs last season.

The Chicago Bears, after a miraculous season in which they won a playoff game and pushed quarterback Caleb Williams into stardom, dropped three spots in the rankings.

The Green Bay Packers fell four spots after trading for Micah Parsons and making the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons rose by three spots after a disappointing season in which their head coach was fired.

Market size is a much more telling factor in the valuations. Dallas, Los Angeles, Boston, and New York have the five most valuable franchises.

As the NFL continues to grow in popularity, the Mara family will expect the value of their franchise to continue its upward trajectory.

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